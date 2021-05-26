Old moonshine stills are focus of guided hikes in Stone Mountain State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. Enjoy a great hike in Kakiat and Harriman State Park with real nice views and some steep hills. We will try to get bus riders back to Suffern, where there is frequent train service back to NYC. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. Though this hike is a bit shorter than some others as it is suitable for a hot summer day, it is not easy. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of 6 miles, with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 1500 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slow hikers, who will not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2-3 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC guidelines. Accordingly, please bring a face mask if your circumstances indicate that you may be required under CDC guidelines to wear one at some point , or if you feel comfortable doing so. AMC leaders will not ask participants any questions about their vaccination status. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at the parking lot across from the Viola school in Kakiat Park. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Port Authority and cars (AMC Trans code: 4B on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back offered. 4. 8:45 a.m. COACHUSA/Short Line. Purchase ticket on bus as Short Line Ticket Windows are closed weekends (Even though we get off at the Viola School at Viola Road, they may sell you a ticket to Pomona Heights, the closest town). Usually gate 408 but check when arriving. B. Viola School. Arr. 9:42. Kakiat Cty. Pk. Rt. 202, 3 mi. E of Suffern. Lot in park near entrance, N side of Rt. 202.