Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Bluffs, MA

Oak Bluffs Selectmen Clash Over Streetscape Plan

By Maia Coleman
vineyardgazette.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparks flew at the Oak Bluffs select board meeting Tuesday over two public works projects, one local and one state. A divided board gave a green light to a downtown streetscape plan that includes changing the parking configuration on lower Circuit avenue from angled to parallel. Later in the meeting, selectmen threw a monkey wrench in a state project to extend the Beach Road bike path.

vineyardgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oak#Town Planning#Town Square#Road Construction#Area Planning#Project Planning#The Town Planning Board#Select Board#Rfp#Steamship Authority#Bluffs Selectmen#Tuesday Selectmen#Downtown Streets#Town Land#Board Meeting#Circuit Avenue#Parking#Beach Road#Easements#Kennebec Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

O.B. voters approve bottle ban

Oak Bluffs became the fifth Island town to adopt Plastic Free MV’s plastic water and soft drink bottle bylaw at annual town meeting Saturday afternoon. There were 154 voters at Saturday’s special and annual town meeting which met in the afternoon under the roof of the Tabernacle for more than 3½ hours. The required quorum was 50 voters.
Dukes County, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Chief Saloio announces retirement from Tisbury PD

Tisbury Police Chief Mark Saloio has announced his retirement effective Nov. 5. In a letter to town leaders Monday morning, Saloio thanked the town for the opportunity to serve as chief, said it was time for him to move on from law enforcement, and noted his accomplishments in preparing the department for state certification. In the letter, he cited updating the department’s systems, instituting regular equipment and personnel inspections and “modernizing the agency” as among his accomplishments.
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Override Awaits West Tisbury Voters as They Head to Tabernacle

West Tisbury voters will decide on a $300,000 general override to offset the town’s $20 million budget, when the annual town meeting and special election are held next week. The town meeting is Tuesday, held again this year at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town election to decide the $300,000 override question is Thursday, May 22.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Opens Town Meeting Season

Town improvements, deferred capital projects and a flurry of bylaw amendments top the agenda when Oak Bluffs voters convene their annual town meeting Saturday beneath the historic Tabernacle. The meeting officially kicks off the annual town meeting season on the Vineyard, which was delayed by a month or more again...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs town meeting set for May 15

The Oak Bluffs annual town meeting is set for Saturday, May 15, at 12 pm at the Tabernacle. Voters will take up a 46-article draft warrant and a $34 million budget. A short four-article special town meeting will also be held at the Tabernacle on that date. Check-in begins at 11 pm, and COVID protocols will be in place, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing on Tabernacle grounds. No food is permitted.
Massachusetts Statewiltonbulletin.com

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

W.T. voters face $300,000 Prop. 2½ override Tuesday

West Tisbury voters will head to the annual town meeting on Tuesday, May 18, at 5 pm. Once again, the meeting will be held at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. A special town meeting will take place 10 minutes earlier at the same location. The select board has reduced the voter quorum for the 48-article annual town meeting warrant and a one-article special town meeting warrant. Previously the quorum was “usually around 127,” town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells said Wednesday. The select board shrank that number to 30 (out of 2,675 registered voters).
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Outdoor Mask Orders Lifted in Two Down-Island Towns

After a year of mandatory mask requirements in the Island downtowns, boards of health in both Edgartown and Tisbury have voted to suspend the orders, marking a significant milestone in the Island’s fight against Covid-19. A similar decision is expected to come in Oak Bluffs next week. The decision to...
Dukes County, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

MV Public Schools appoint new district physician

The All-Island School Committee (AISC) voted Thursday evening to name Dr. Sonya Stevens of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (MVH) as the new district physician. She will take over for Dr. Jeff Zack. “For many years, we have had Dr. Jeff Zack as our district physician. There have been a number of...
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

No Cape Cod towns in state's COVID-19 red zone

The state's weekly municipal report said the majority of Cape towns continue to downgrade to lower COVID-19 risk zones, with none in Barnstable county rated in the red. Barnstable, Bourne, Mashpee and Yarmouth were categorized in the yellow zone in the weekly report, which was released Thursday. The yellow zone...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs: Community parks

I had a friend ask me if I ever remember May as being so cold for so long. I think this is the coldest May in memory, but at this age my memory sometimes cannot be trusted. Sunday last brought sunshine, and greetings, flowers, gifts, and cards from children and grandchildren. Family members worked diligently to clean the flower beds and repair the winter damage to the shrubs. I optimistically filled the humming bird feeders and they were hung on the pole. Within the hour Buzzy, as he is fondly called, was buzzing and dancing back and forth between the feeder and the new catnip plant in the garden. Grandson Jeremy started his vegetable seeds early in the sunroom and now we have a box with lettuce ready to harvest. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, my favorite source for information and humor, “Lettuce is like conversation. It must be fresh and crisp, so sparkling that you scarcely notice the bitter in it.” Charles Dudley Warner, American editor (1829-1900).
Oak Bluffs, MAWCVB

Monday, May 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Martha’s Vineyard in Spring

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Water taxi to provide down-Island service

A water taxi has been given permission to pick up passengers in Vineyard Haven and ferry them to Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which operates a ferry service from Falmouth Harbor to Edgartown each summer, is launching the new water taxi service aboard a 2006 Chesapeake 46-foot vessel, a former charter fishing boat, that has yet to be renamed, according to the company’s proposal submitted to Tisbury. The idea is to offer an alternative to overland transportation on the Island. Snacks and beverages, including alcohol, will be offered aboard the vessel.
Oak Bluffs, MAvineyardgazette.com

Police Training

We applaud the Martha’s Vineyard chiefs of police association for its vision and proactive coordination in establishing a need for implicit bias training and seeking a preeminently qualified and experienced training team from Hilliard Heintze to facilitate sessions on Island May 4-6. We thank the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation (also...