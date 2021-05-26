Cancel
Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Ariana Grande's wedding dress is b.e.a.u-tiful

Ariana Grande's wedding dress pictures are finally here - praise be! Yup, over a week after news broke that Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony, we now have the wedding photos (taken by Stefan Kohli) to swoon over and, of course, they're mega chic. The first post...
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Ariana Grande had ‘pact’ with Vera Wang over wedding gown

Ariana Grande asked Vera Wang to design her wedding gown “a few years ago”. The ‘Positions’ singer married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at their house in Montecito, California, earlier this month and on Wednesday (26.05.21) a series of images from the couple’s big day were released, showing off the 27-year-old bride’s stunning dress for the first time.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn for her at-home wedding

Ari is nothing if not on brand. Though Ariana Grande is keeping her relationship with Dalton Gomez relatively private compared to past loves, thankfully she did let Vogue document their wedding. The pop star rocked her signature ponytail look in a half-up style, topped with a bow and veil reminiscent of her idol, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face. Vera Wang designed her custom silk empire waist gown, and she wore one earring upside down, intended as a symbol of her highs and lows and her Sweetener era.
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress Was Surprisingly Minimal

The bride wore Vera Wang — see photos from Grande's big day here. Ariana Grande isn’t known for her understated style. The pop star favours exaggerated ballgowns with impossibly full skirts, over-the-knee boots that are basically pants and high ponytails so long, she risks tripping on them. But for her wedding day, the 27-year-old singer went a decidedly more minimal, classic route with her bridal look — and photos from the intimate day are finally here.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande’s Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.
MusicWUSA

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning at iHeartRadio Music Awards in First Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

The 27-year-old singer was absolutely glowing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking her first public event since tying the knot to Dalton Gomez. Grande -- who received four nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, and was part of two socially voted categories -- wowed in a deep purple gown with a center cut-out as she sang "Save Your Tears" with The Weekend.
CelebritiesScreenrant.com

The Voice: Ariana Grande Performs at Awards Show After Private Wedding

Ariana Grande, a soon-to-be coach on The Voice, performed at an awards show after her private wedding. Grande performed at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Before the awards show, The Voice's Grande tied the knot with beau Dalton Gomez. Grande’s performance quickly put her back under the public gaze for her vocals and fashion. Many fans were here for it. Read on to find out more about Grande’s first performance as a married woman.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Ariana Grande Wore Custom Vera Wang and a Ponytail for Her Wedding

When it comes to American wedding dress designers, Vera Wang is still number one. When it comes to Ariana Grande hairstyle choices, the trusty ponytail still reigns supreme. So it should be of little surprise that Ariana Grande decided to pair a custom column gown from Vera Wang with her hair half-up in a ponytail for her recent surprise wedding.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Ariana Grande Passionately Kisses Dalton Gomez & Debuts Her Wedding Dress In 1st Photos

Eleven days after secretly tying the knot, Ariana Grande shared the first photos from her wedding, which finally gave fans a look at her stunning dress. Ariana Grande gave fans an inside look at her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez on May 26. More than a week after the two tied the knot on May 15, Ari took to Instagram to share photos from the nuptials The first picture features Ariana and Dalton with their arms wrapped around each other as they share a romantic and passionate kiss. From there, there are various PDA and candid shots, as well another set of images.
Celebritiesstateofpress.com

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.