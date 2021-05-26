Cancel
Deity Launches a Little "Do Everything" Box with the BP-TRX

By Charles Haine
No Film School
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt does timecode, it records locally, it transmits audio signals—it even makes a smoothie. The new little BP-TRX from Deity solves a lot of on-set audio problems in one little package. Announced last year, it's finally available for pre-order. We took a look at the handy audio tool!. Audio on...

nofilmschool.com
