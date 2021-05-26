With the Mylan plant closing, Morgantown wonders what’s next

West Virginia will no longer participate in federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective June 19. Gov. Jim Justice made this announcement during his Friday, May 14, Coronavirus press briefing. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” Justice said. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.” “We’ve got to have you back to work,” Justice continued. “America is all about work. That’s what has made this great country. For us to not be back to work, if you’re just taking advantage of these programs, that time is over. It needs to...