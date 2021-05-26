Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

With the Mylan plant closing, Morgantown wonders what’s next

By Mountain State Spotlight
mybuckhannon.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Tina and Dave Sinsel thought they would one day retire from Mylan. The married pair met at the company’s Morgantown plant, where they’ve worked for a collective 34 years. Dave operates machinery that produces the coating found on pills. Tina, who works in the department ensuring product quality, was in his work area a lot, checking on what went through his machine. She eventually asked him on a date.

www.mybuckhannon.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Business
City
Morgantown, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Danielle Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mylan#Union Workers#Pharmaceutical Company#Production Company#West Virginia University#Upjohn#Pfizer#Sinsels#D Monongalia#Senate#Justice#Workforce West Virginia#Pittsburgh Business Times#House Of Delegates#U S Army#Plant Closure#Over The Counter Drugs#Pills#Layoffs#Product Quality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

Union: Silence from elected officials on Mylan plant closing is deafening

Union workers are questioning whether help from elected leaders, including the president, will ever arrive for the nearly 1,500 employees of Viatris, formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals. The company’s Morgantown plant is scheduled to close this summer. Nearly identical West Virginia House and Senate resolutions that passed this session urged...
Politicswelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
Industrysierraclub.org

Groups Sue Biden Administration Over West Virginia’s Grossly Underfunded Mine Reclamation Program

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Today, the Sierra Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE) over its failure to require needed improvements and stronger requirements for West Virginia’s federally-approved surface mining program to ensure coal companies fully fund reclamation bonds. West Virginia’s existing “bond pool” is insufficient for insuring the full costs of reclamation amid the rapid, nationwide decline of the coal industry.
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia's COVID-19 czar: Vaccines 'almost completely effective'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — During Gov. Jim Justice's Monday press briefing, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar provided additional information about the decision to have the state follow the latest guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. West Virginia University Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh said the CDC's...
Charleston, WVWSAZ

COVID-19 in W.Va. | One death, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another death has been reported in connection with the coronavirus. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. The...
Economymybuckhannon.com

West Virginia to stop offering residents federal pandemic unemployment benefits in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on June 19 include the following:. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients...
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

2 Tire Collection Events Coming This Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

One new COVID-19 death reported in West Virginia, 175 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported one new coronavirus death Monday in West Virginia and 175 new positive cases. The latest death, a 64-year-old man from Putnam County, brings the state’s pandemic death toll to 2,762, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are 6,296 active cases.
Public HealthWCBC Radio

Justice Discusses Modifications to WV Mask Mandate

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he is signing an executive order modifying the state’s face covering mandate to fall in line with CDC guidelines that say that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings. He stressed that the mask mandate still applies for all those not vaccinated until June 20…
Public HealthPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance To End For West Virginians

West Virginia will no longer participate in federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective June 19. Gov. Jim Justice made this announcement during his Friday, May 14, Coronavirus press briefing. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” Justice said. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.” “We’ve got to have you back to work,” Justice continued. “America is all about work. That’s what has made this great country. For us to not be back to work, if you’re just taking advantage of these programs, that time is over. It needs to...
CollegesMetro News

Finalists announced for W.Va. Scholar 2021

Applicants for the West Virginia Scholar program have been narrowed down to 15. John Waltz, Vice-President for Enrollment Management at West Virginia Wesleyan College announced the finalists on Monday’s edition of MetroNews Talkline. “From our applicants, the average GPA was a 3.9 and the average GPA of our finalists was...
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

West Virginia commissioners wrap up weekend meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The County Commissioners Association of West Virginia wrapped up its bi-annual meeting Monday, held at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The American Rescue Plan was among several issues discussed at a meeting which began Sunday afternoon. They included bills affecting local government approved during this year’s legislative session....
Public HealthTheInterMountain.com

29-year-old among W.Va. COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 29-year-old man is among the deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Friday. The man is from Mineral County and is among the five deaths from the virus reported by the department in its Friday morning pandemic update. The death count as of Friday is 2,756 since the pandemic began about 14 months ago.
Morgantown, WVwvu.edu

Halliburton software grant aids students at WVU Statler College

Students at West Virginia University’s Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources will gain practical experience using industry-leading energy exploration and production software thanks to a multimillion-dollar grant by Halliburton Landmark, a Halliburton Company business line. The in-kind grant includes 200 licenses and maintenance for multiple Halliburton software...