Stone Mountain, GA

Old moonshine stills are focus of guided hikes in Stone Mountain State Park

By Lisa O’Donnell
Sioux City Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Mickey and Bob Hillyer often stumble upon surprises when they venture off the marked trails in Stone Mountain State Park, and not all of them involve snakes and bears. The two men have developed a nose for finding rusted barrels, jerry cans, yeast containers and other remnants of the area’s extensive moonshine history scattered in the folds of the park’s 14,300 acres in North Carolina's Alleghany and Wiles counties. Over the last 30-plus years, they have discovered and subsequently catalogued about 200 abandoned moonshine sites, most of which are on unmarked trails.

siouxcityjournal.com
