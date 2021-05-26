Minnewaska girls pile up All-WCC honors in rolling to a championship

Saturday was busy on the campus of Hillcrest Academy for the first Hillcrest Classic. The tournament, previously called the IMS Classic, did not happen last year due to COVID-19. The Raven baseball team defended their home field in a pair of contests, beating English Valleys 8-3 and Keokuk 11-1 in just five innings. Against the Bears, Hillcrest got out to a fast start with three runs in the first, three more in the third and a pair in the fourth to open up an 8-0 lead. EV broke through in the top of the fifth with three runs but the Ravens closed things down the rest of the way for the win. Hillcrest cracked eight hits in the win and drew six walks. Luke Schrock was three for four with a triple and two RBI. Aiden Krabill drove in two and Jace Rempel, Josiah Beachy, Grant Bender and Liam Schrock all had an RBI. Krabill got the win on the mound, throwing four innings of no hit ball, striking out eight and walking five.