Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Minnewaska girls pile up All-WCC honors in rolling to a championship

By Eric Morken
Echo Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnewaska girls track and field team dominated the West Central Conference championship meet on May 25. The Lakers finished with 230.5 points, well in front of second-place finisher Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (131). The Minnewaska boys finished sixth in the seven-team field with 58 points. The WCC championship was also the...

www.echopress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Wcc#Minnewaska#Lakers#Wcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Local Roundup: Four Auburn girls track members selected for all-league honors

Four Auburn girls track and field athletes have been selected for postseason honors by the Salt City Athletic Conference. Kyleen Brady was named a first-team selection in both the 800m run and the 1500m run. Bryn Whitman was also picked for the first team in the discus, while Ali Pineau added to first-team selections in the 3000m run.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Mackay Earns All-American Honors at NCAA Track & Field Championships

Binghamton University Senior Emily Mackay capped off her incredible year, with another historic performance. Competing in the 5,000m at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the University of Oregon on Saturday, Mackay finished 7th out of 24 finalists. She ran a school record time of 15:42.38. As a top 8 finisher she earned first team All-America honors from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. She says it’s been an honor to represent Binghamton on the national stage.
starlocalmedia.com

Honor roll: Cowgirl softball lands seven on all-district team

After the pandemic cut short the 2020 season for the Coppell softball team, the Cowgirls got off to a hot start in 2021 and went on to finish this season with a record of 16-8. Coppell was rewarded for its play on the field as a total of seven Cowgirls...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Bucs from girls track and field earn all-league honors

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity girls track and field team picked up a bunch of all-league awards. Junior Victoria Payne was a top performer this season, finishing with two all-league awards. Payne earned first-team all-league honors in the 200-meter dash with her sectional win. She also picked up second-team honors...
nearnorthnow.com

Track & Field: Cloud Girls Gather All Conference Honors

A White Cloud relay foursome as well as 3 field event performers were named to the CSAA Silver All Conference Team. The 4x100 quartet of Elizabeth Compeau, Chesney Kooman, Jaden Gomez and Carsyn Scarlavai took honors on the track while Janessa Shepard captured the shot put and Gaby Reeve nailed down the discus. Gomez also made the elite squad in the pole vault.
Echo Press

Minnewaska-BBE girls eyeing bright future after fourth place finish at state

Minnewaska-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa had its sights set on a top-three finish in the Class AA girls golf tournament. After falling short of the ultimate goal, head coach Tony Janu is hoping frustrations turn into lessons. The Bluejackets finished fourth in the eight-team field with a two-day score of 732. Janu noted that...
theaudl.com

Week 2 Honor Roll

Throughout the 2021 season, the AUDL’s weekly honor roll will be revealed each Monday, honoring seven players whose individual exploits merit recognition. The players are listed alphabetically by last name. Parker Bray, Atlanta Hustle. Despite a couple inconvenient and uncharacteristic turnovers, Bray’s all-around performance in helping to lead the Hustle...
Echo Press

Metaya Jergenson's discus title highlights a big day for Minnewaska girls at the Class A state meet

Minnewaska senior Metaya Jergenson competed at the state meet on Friday evening for the first time, and she wasted no time making quite an impression. Jergenson came into the discus with a seed mark of 117-01. That was sixth best in the 16-athlete field. She blew that distance out of the water on her first of four opportunities, throwing a 123-08 that held up and won her a Class A state championship.
West Central Tribune

State Class A Girls Track: One exceptional throw for Minnewaska's Jergenson

ST. MICHAEL — Something about Metaya Jergenson’s first throw at state felt different. The Minnewaska senior came into the Class A state track and field championship at St. Michael-Albertville High School as the seventh seed in the girls discus with a personal best of 117 feet, 1 inch. In the...
chatsports.com

Volleyball Recognized with Five WCC All-Academic Honors

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Santa Clara volleyball was recognized for its performance in the classroom and in the competitive arena on Tuesday as five Broncos earned West Coast Conference All-Academic recognition. Julia Sangiacomo was named to the first team, while Alex Anthony, Liliana Light, Gretchen Reinert and Michelle Shaffer each received an honorable mention accolade.
kmrskkok.com

Bowman Named WCC MVP & All-State, Dybdahl Top Pitcher

After winning their seventh straight West Central Conference softball title, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta led with six All-Conference selections, including Most Valuable Player and Pitcher of the Year recipients when the conference awards were announced. Senior Emma Bowman becomes the third straight Tigers player to earn conference MVP, while junior teammate Brienna...
mcdonoughvoice.com

WCC announces baseball all conference teams

MACOMB – The West Central Conference recently released its all-conference baseball teams for the North Division. Macomb received plenty of recognition as a pair of players were named first team. Both Tyler Bickers and Griffin Taylor were named first team for the Bombers after helping Macomb win a regional title...
starlocalmedia.com

Lady Bobcats rack up all-district honors

For the 15th consecutive postseason, the Celina softball team punched its ticket to the playoffs. And as the Lady Bobcats have done every year during that stretch, the team won at least one playoff series along the way. Celina advanced to the area round last season, bowing out in a...
Tennischatsports.com

MTEN | Three Gaels Earn WCC All-Academic, Bot on First Team

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Despite the challenges of online learning, the Saint Mary's Men's Tennis team was able to thrive academically this year. The Gaels are represented by a player on the WCC All-Academic Team to go with two honorable mentions. Graduate student Matis Bot was a star on the...
kciiradio.com

Raven Boys Roll to Hillcrest Classic Title; Girls Finish Fourth; Columbus Softball Runner-Up

Saturday was busy on the campus of Hillcrest Academy for the first Hillcrest Classic. The tournament, previously called the IMS Classic, did not happen last year due to COVID-19. The Raven baseball team defended their home field in a pair of contests, beating English Valleys 8-3 and Keokuk 11-1 in just five innings. Against the Bears, Hillcrest got out to a fast start with three runs in the first, three more in the third and a pair in the fourth to open up an 8-0 lead. EV broke through in the top of the fifth with three runs but the Ravens closed things down the rest of the way for the win. Hillcrest cracked eight hits in the win and drew six walks. Luke Schrock was three for four with a triple and two RBI. Aiden Krabill drove in two and Jace Rempel, Josiah Beachy, Grant Bender and Liam Schrock all had an RBI. Krabill got the win on the mound, throwing four innings of no hit ball, striking out eight and walking five.
Hubbard, TXPosted by
Corsicana Daily Sun

GC Baseball: Hubbard piles up postseason awards

Hubbard's baseball Jags had a season for the ages, making an emotional and memorable run to the Class A state semifinals, the first baseball team and boys team to reach state in Hubbard history. The Jags also piled up a long list of postseason awards when the District 16-2A All-District...
KPLC TV

McNeese baseball trio pick up ABCA All-Region honors

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese record-setting pitcher Will Dion, the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and first-team all-conference selection, has been named to the 2021 South ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Region First Team, the ABCA announced on Wednesday as part of its release of the eight All-Region squads. Dion, a...
The Evening News

NTSPY GIRLS' SOCCER: A Highlander, Bulldog & Dragon up for top honor

Floyd Central junior Dakota Bramer, New Albany senior Emma Lopp and Silver Creek senior Anna Wright were big-time playmakers for their respective teams this past season. It should be no surprise then that the three are up for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly Awards (NTSPYs) Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year.
SportsBYUCougars.com

Four Cougars receive WCC All-Academic honors

SAN MATEO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference recognized four members of the BYU women’s volleyball team when it announced the WCC Volleyball All-Academic Team for the 2020-21 spring season on Tuesday. All-American middle blocker Kennedy Eschenberg headlined this year’s WCC All-Academic First Team while making her third first team...