Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are headed back to Middle-Earth, this time in the form of a fully-animated feature film, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim. Warner Bros. cautions that though the film is a standalone story, a prior knowledge of J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe will come in handy: “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is being created as a companion piece to New Line’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, with story and artistic elements woven throughout that will reconnect fans to the excitement and cinematic wonder of Middle-earth.”