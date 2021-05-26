Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute offers TMS for treatment resistant depression

WVNews
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine is now offering an option for patients with treatment resistant depression. Transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, is a noninvasive form of brain stimulation that targets the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, which is connected to the deeper circuits of the brain responsible for depression. “What...

www.wvnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Institute, WV
Morgantown, WV
Health
City
Levels, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tms#Clinical Depression#Wvu#The Brain#Drug Treatment#Wv News#Rockefeller Neuroscience#Tms Clinical Director#Brain Stimulation#Medication Therapies#Drug Therapies#M D#Dopamine#Medications#Serotonin#Monoamines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
West Virginia University
Related
Mental Healthnachicago.com

Consider Depression Treatment to Fight Ulcers

Research from the University of Queensland, in Australia, has found that peptic ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome, along with other gut disorders, are linked to depression. The researchers analyzed health data from more than 450,000 people and found eight genetic variants that predispose people to peptic ulcers and other gut diseases, often with depression as a comorbidity. Lead author Yeda Wu says the research supports a holistic approach to identifying and caring for patients with gastrointestinal diseases, noting, “As a medical student, I noticed how some patients’ gastrointestinal symptoms improved after psychotherapy or psychiatry treatment.”
Mental HealthWinchester Sun

Treatment for depression effective

DEAR DR. ROACH: Could you say something about depression? What can it do to you in the long run if it isn’t treated? — Anon. ANSWER: Depression is a huge topic. There are many types of depression, and the effects of depression on a person depend in large part on age, sex, pregnancy status and many other unique characteristics of a person.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Experimental Treatment Offers New Hope Against Lupus

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An experimental antibody therapy may help ease skin symptoms from the autoimmune disease lupus, a small preliminary trial suggests. Researchers found that a higher-dose version of the drug spurred a "clinically meaningful" symptom improvement for 87% of patients after one month. But they...
Mental HealthNewswise

Low doses of “laughing gas” could be fast acting, highly effective treatment for severe depression

Newswise — A new study at the University of Chicago Medicine and Washington University found that a single inhalation session with 25% nitrous oxide gas was nearly as effective as 50% nitrous oxide at rapidly relieving symptoms of treatment-resistant depression, with fewer adverse side effects. The study, published June 9 in Science Translational Medicine, also found that the effects lasted much longer than previously suspected, with some participants experiencing improvements for upwards of two weeks.
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

The effect of single administration of intravenous ketamine augmentation on suicidal ideation in treatment-resistant unipolar depression: Results from a randomized double-blind study.

By Anna Feeney,Rebecca S Hock,Marlene P Freeman,Martina Flynn,Bettina Hoeppner,Dan V Iosifescu,Madhukar H Trivedi,Gerard Sanacora,Sanjay J Mathew,Charles Debattista,Dawn F Ionescu,Maurizio Fava,George I Papakostas. This study aimed to assess the effect of a single infusion of intravenous (IV) ketamine on suicidal ideation in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Patients with TRD were...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Lower and safer doses of laughing gas relieve treatment-resistant depression in phase 2 trial

A single one-hour treatment with nitrous oxide - also known as laughing gas - can relieve symptoms of treatment-resistant depression for several weeks, according to a phase 2 clinical trial involving 28 participants. By showing that a 25% concentration of the gas still has therapeutic effects, the results suggest that lower concentrations of nitrous oxide could be useful against depression in the clinic while bringing a lower risk of side effects. Inhaled nitrous oxide is commonly used as a sedative agent in dental and medical offices, but the gas has also attracted attention as a possible treatment for depression. A previous study showed that nitrous oxide had marked antidepressant effects against treatment-resistant major depression, a severe form of depression that often fails to respond to standard antidepressants. However, this earlier study didn't evaluate the treatment's effects beyond 24 hours and used 50% nitrous oxide, a high concentration that can cause side effects such as nausea. Peter Nagele and colleagues investigated the safety and efficacy of a lower concentration of 25% nitrous oxide in 28 patients with treatment-resistant major depression. Over the course of 3 months, the patients received 3 one-hour inhalation sessions with a placebo, 25% nitrous oxide, and 50% nitrous oxide, in series, with each session separated by 4 weeks. After the 25% and 50% sessions, around 85% of the patients showed substantial improvements in their depression symptoms that lasted as long as four weeks. However, the sessions with 25% nitrous oxide also had a four-fold lower risk of adverse effects such as sedation, nausea, and mild dissociation. Although studies with larger patient groups are needed, Nagele et al. note that the responders showed a mean drop in depression scores that was larger than that seen in previous trials of traditional antidepressants.
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

How Your Phone Can Predict Depression and Lead to Personalized Treatment

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the World Health Organization, depression affects 16 million Americans and 322 million people worldwide. Emerging evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic is further exacerbating the prevalence of depression in the general population. With this trajectory, it is evident that more effective strategies are needed for therapeutics that address this critical public health issue.
FitnessScience Daily

Exercise likely to be best treatment for depression in coronary heart disease

A study by RCSI indicates that exercise is probably the most effective short-term treatment for depression in people with coronary heart disease, when compared to antidepressants and psychotherapy or more complex care. The study, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the June...
Mental Healthhcplive.com

Maurizio Fava, MD: REL-1017 Shows Potential as a Frontline Depression Treatment

REL-1017 was more effective when administered earlier rather than later. Dextromethadone (REL-1017) could become a top of the line treatment for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). In data presented at American Psychiatric Association Virtual Meeting, a research team led by Maurizio Fava, MD, Psychiatrist-In-Chief, Department of Psychiatry, Massachusetts General...
Mental Healthsciencecodex.com

Pandemic shows essential role of ECT as treatment for severe depression

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in North America in March 2020, health care facilities stopped providing all but "essential" care, to reduce infection risks and preserve protective gear known as PPE. That included changes at many centers that provide ECT (electroconvulsive therapy) for severe depression and other conditions, a new...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Inhaled Nitrous Oxide Explored for Treatment-Resistant Depression

THURSDAY, June 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For treatment-resistant major depression (TRMD), 25 percent nitrous oxide has comparable efficacy to 50 percent nitrous oxide, with a lower rate of adverse effects, according to a study published in the June 9 issue of Science Translational Medicine. Noting that nitrous oxide at...
Mental Healthlatestnewspost.com

Laughing gas has shown potential as a treatment for depression

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, has shown promise as a treatment for depression. When people inhaled a low dose as part of a small study, their depression improved over the next two weeks. It has long been known that nitrous oxide can give a short boost to mood...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Large Proportion of Migraine Patients Not Offered Preventive Treatment

Few patients with migraine receive or are offered preventive therapy, leaving a significant treatment gap in this patient population, new research suggests. Investigators found that among patients with migraine who are eligible for preventive therapy, more than a third were not offered this option. In addition, fewer than 10% were currently taking preventive medication, and an additional 10% had discontinued preventive therapy.
Denver, COPosted by
9NEWS

Chronic Hope Institute offers addiction recovery for families

DENVER — Addiction is a disease that affects more than the addict. It can take a toll on everyone close to the person trying to cope. Kevin Petersen is a family and mental health therapist and the founder of the Chronic Hope Institute. The institute focusses on educating families on...
Mental HealthPosted by
SlashGear

Laughing gas offers some people rapid relief from chronic depression

Nitrous oxide (“laughing gas”) may offer significant relief from the symptoms of treatment-resistant depression, according to a new study from the Washington University School of Medicine and the University of Chicago. An hour spent inhaling a mixture of laughing gas and oxygen resulted in rapid improvements among patients who didn’t find relief in traditional antidepressant treatments.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso doctor says therapy once called ‘electro-shock’ provides essential treatment for severe depression

El Paso, Texas -- Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) is a technique that has been used for nearly 90-years on patients dealing with severe depression and bipolar disorder. Many films portray ECT as a scary and violent "electro-shock" treatment, but one El Paso psychiatrist is hoping to break that stigma by informing the public on the positive The post El Paso doctor says therapy once called ‘electro-shock’ provides essential treatment for severe depression appeared first on KVIA.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

The Foot & Ankle Treatment Center Joins Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, welcomes Dr. Bruce Noxon and Dr. Paul Goodman, of The Foot & Ankle Treatment Center, to our practice as of June 1, 2021. Dr. Goodman and Dr. Noxon will continue to provide the same high-quality, affordable care for Glenview and the neighboring communities as they have for the last 22 years, now as part of the expert team of IBJI podiatrists and foot and ankle specialists.
Mental Healthbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Defying body clock ‘linked to depression and reduced wellbeing’

People whose sleep pattern goes against their natural body clock are more likely to have depression and lower levels of wellbeing, according to a study. Researchers also found the most robust evidence to date that being genetically programmed to be an early riser is protective against major depression and improves wellbeing.