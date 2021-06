Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Mare of Easttown finale. After Mare of Easttown's fifth episode solved the mystery of who was kidnapping young girls, there was one unsolved mystery left: Who killed Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny)? Although the finale gave us a couple of red herrings, the show eventually revealed the truth: Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann) had pulled the trigger, though it was an accident. After Ryan found out that his father, John (Joe Tippett), was sleeping with Erin — and was the real father of her child — he stole a neighbor's gun to scare her. But when she tried to wrestle it out of his hands, things went awry.