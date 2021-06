A project will widen Rayford Road to four lanes between an area 40 feet east of Waterbend Cove and approximately 400 feet east of Birnham Woods Drive. It includes creating two new eastbound travel lanes from Waterbend to the Rayford intersection with Birnham Woods and using the existing road for the westbound lanes. The project also includes constructing a traffic signal at the Rayford-Birnham Woods intersection and widening Birnham Woods to four lanes 600 feet north and south of Rayford. As of late May, the contractor completed pavement work on new lanes at Rayford Road and Allegro Bend and reopened it to traffic. Progress was also underway on the bridge east of Spring Trails Park Drive. The contractor was completing concrete pavement along Rayford Road.