Departing group of AU baseball players earn respect from their coach

The Alternative Baseball Organization aims to promote personal growth and development for teens and adults.Sometimes being a fan just isn't enough. That's the case for Taylor Duncan. The 25-year-old says that as he was growing up, he faced obstacles in trying to play baseball, the game he loves, because he is autistic. "I'd always been a big baseball fan, but because of my autism diagnosis, I was often not given the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in a traditional rule structure type league," Duncan told the News-Times. "So, with the help of my mother and teachers and other...