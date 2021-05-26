Departing group of AU baseball players earn respect from their coach
HOOVER, Alabama—When the Tigers walked off the field for the final time in the 2021 season following a 7-4 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, it was the final college baseball game for a group of players who were part of a revival of the program that featured Auburn's first super regional win ever and the first College World Series berth since 1997. While this year wasn’t anything close to what was expected for the Tigers, the group showed a never-say-die attitude that Coach Butch Thompson said he will remember fondly.247sports.com