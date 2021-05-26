Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Departing group of AU baseball players earn respect from their coach

By Jason Caldwell
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Alabama—When the Tigers walked off the field for the final time in the 2021 season following a 7-4 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, it was the final college baseball game for a group of players who were part of a revival of the program that featured Auburn's first super regional win ever and the first College World Series berth since 1997. While this year wasn’t anything close to what was expected for the Tigers, the group showed a never-say-die attitude that Coach Butch Thompson said he will remember fondly.

247sports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#College Baseball#Baseball Game#Ncaa Tournament#Junior College#Ncaa#Ole Miss Rebels#Au#Tigers#Coach Butch Thompson#Georgia Tech#Hoover Met#Position Players#Conference Play#Respect#Four Year Starters#Field#Auburn History#College World Series#Featured Auburn
Related
247Sports

Baseball Tigers to honor seniors as Aggies visit for final home series

AUBURN, Alabama—This weekend the Auburn baseball Tigers will say goodbye to a group of seniors who have been instrumental in helping Coach Butch Thompson take the program to another level. Winning a regional in 2018 at North Carolina State to advance to just the second super regional in program history, Auburn made its first trip to the College World Series in 22 years when the Tigers advanced to Omaha in 2019. Following a covid-shortened season a year ago and a disappointing 2021 campaign to this point, Auburn will finish its home SEC schedule this weekend against Texas A&M with an opportunity to make a run at earning a berth in the SEC Tournament at Hoover in two weeks.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeated 11-9, sets up for crucial series finale

Rankin Woley (4) reaches home plate after hitting a home run against Texas A&M on May 15, 2021; Auburn, AL. Auburn's six home runs on Saturday weren't enough to overcome Texas A&M as the Aggies defeated the Tigers 11-9 at Plainsman Park. With the loss, Auburn falls to 21-25 overall...
christendom.edu

Baseball Stars Earn Honors from USCAA

Freshman baseball phenom Thomas Sullivan has been named a USCAA All-American for 2020-21, as announced by the athletic conference this week. Other members of the baseball team also joined him in earning awards, including five Academic All-Americans for 2020-21. Sullivan was voted to the Baseball Second Team All-Americans by the...
anewspaper.net

Five Bobcat Baseball Players Earn Heart All-Conference

Five Peru State baseball players were recognized by the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Friday as they earned All-Conference recognition. The lone Bobcat to earn First Team honors was senior second baseman Luis Landaeta (Porlamar, Venezuela). Earning Second Team honors were junior third baseman Jose Solis (Los Santos, Panama) and senior outfielder Manuel Caballero (Dolega, Panama).
SportsWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Area players earn all-District 9 softball, baseball honors

The District 9 1B all-league softball and baseball teams have been announced, with area players earning awards. DeSales senior Sandra Holtzinger and junior Hadley Dunham were named to the all-District 9 softball team, along with Pomeroy junior Keely Maves. All-District baseball honors went to DeSales senior Drake Scott, junior Ryan...
Posted by
FanSided

Kansas baseball: It’s time to move on from head coach Ritch Price

After a heartbreaking loss on Tuesday to the West Virginia Mountaineers in the play-in round of the Big 12 Tournament, and after yet another disappointing season from KU baseball, the time has come for KU to move on from head coach Ritch Price. The Jayhawks’ season-ending loss on Tuesday night...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

21 from Baseball Earn Academic All-B1G Accolades

This spring, 21 members of the Ohio State baseball program have been named to the Academic All-Big Ten Team. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official squad list), have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Posted by
Hillsboro News-Times

ABO baseball league for the disabled is looking for coaches and players

The Alternative Baseball Organization aims to promote personal growth and development for teens and adults.Sometimes being a fan just isn't enough. That's the case for Taylor Duncan. The 25-year-old says that as he was growing up, he faced obstacles in trying to play baseball, the game he loves, because he is autistic. "I'd always been a big baseball fan, but because of my autism diagnosis, I was often not given the same opportunities as everyone else to participate in a traditional rule structure type league," Duncan told the News-Times. "So, with the help of my mother and teachers and other...
nolangroupmedia.com

JCHS Generals Baseball team Receives Honors from Coaches Association

For the second time in three seasons the Kentucky High School Coaches Association (KHSCA) has selected Jackson County coach Dustin Coffey as the 13th Region’s Coach of the Year. Coach Coffey was selected for this honor once before in 2018. That was Coach Coffey’s first year as Head Coach of the Generals baseball team and he led the team to the first 49th District Championship since 1987. This year Coach Coffey also led the Generals to the semi-finals of the 13th Regional tournament for the first time since 1987.
houmatimes.com

Nicholls baseball coach resigns

Nicholls State University head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux has resigned. “I have witnessed firsthand the dedication Seth Thibodeaux has to this program and this university and I wish him all the best as we work to move forward,” Nicholls Director of Athletics Jonathan Terrell told geauxcolonels.com. “Coach Thibodeaux committed to the success of this program across years of hard work and sacrifice, whether that was on the diamond, in the classroom or throughout the community, and I have nothing but respect for him as we turn the page on this chapter of Nicholls Baseball.”
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Big West baseball: UC Irvine can earn respect for conference with postseason run

Getting nationwide respect is never easy for the Big West Conference, but UC Irvine has a chance to represent in a big way in the upcoming NCAA baseball tournament. The conference champion Anteaters on Monday were selected to play in the four-team, double-elimination Stanford Regional and will take on Nevada on Friday at 6 p.m. (ESPN3).
tlubulldogs.com

Four Texas Lutheran Baseball players earn All-West Region honors

SEGUIN, Texas -- Texas Lutheran Baseball players Tyler Cauley, Tyler Post, Randy Huerta, and Joe Jimenez earned All-West Region honors for their play in the 2021 season. Cauley, a 2018 All-American, made an All-Region squad for the third consecutive year. A four-year starter for the Bulldogs and a 2020 Academic All-American, Cauley was named to the d3baseball.com First Team All-West Region and to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) All-West Region Second Team.
chatsports.com

Four Players from The American Named Collegiate Baseball All-Americans

IRVING, Texas -- Four student-athletes from the American Athletic Conference have been named All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball. East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams was named to the first team, fellow Pirate second baseman Connor Norby and Memphis catcher were selected to the second team and Tulane shortstop Collin Burns was honored on the third team.