Hitler quote one of three offensive entries in recalled Glastonbury High School yearbook; responsible student ‘received consequences’

A quote from Adolf Hitler that a student snuck into Glastonbury High School’s yearbook under the photo of an unsuspecting classmate was one of three offensive entries found in the yearbook, school leaders said Wednesday.

“Our school community is greatly distressed and disturbed by the anti-Semitic, racist and biased yearbook incident,” School Superintendent Alan Bookman and Principal Nancy Bean wrote to the school community.

The quote by the Nazi dictator was attributed to George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death under a police officer’s knee last year sparked nationwide outrage and calls for reform.

Another entry slipped in by the same student referenced the “Boston bomber” and a third entry found after scrutinizing the book glorified war, Bookman and Bean wrote. School officials were working with the yearbook publisher to replace the pages where the entries appeared.

The student responsible for the Hitler quote and Boston bomber entry “has received consequences” and is under investigation by local police, officials said. They did not describe the bomber or war glorification entries.

The quote from Hitler, a believer in the power of propaganda to deceive the masses, was, “It is a quite special secret pleasure how the people around us fail to realize what is really happening to them.”

“Our first priority was to support the students victimized by this act,” Bookman and Bean wrote. “We have been in regular contact with both the victims and the victims’ families.”

“We deeply regret not having caught the act of bigotry and vandalism before the yearbook was printed,” they wrote. “We are examining and will revise our yearbook procedures for collecting and reviewing future student submissions.”

“There is no place for any of this anywhere in our school system,” the officials continued. “We recognize that racism and privilege exist in our society. As a district we have committed ourselves to examining our school system and our school culture and to dismantling any practices that support inequality, privilege, and racism.

“We made that commitment a year ago,” Bookman and Bean wrote. “These are NOT just words. We have begun this critical work this year and will continue the work for many years to come.”

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com