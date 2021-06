Back in 2018, I had been training to attempt my first HTL in September in Pittsburgh alongside my sister and quite a few other Steel City Ruck Club GRTs. I’d been in the best shape of my life since having my two sons in 2011 and 2013. Then I found out I was pregnant, and after a very rough pregnancy and several issues with delivery and recovery, I figured any attempt of gaining that fitness level back was hopeless. It took me a while to jump back into rucking, but I did so in 2020. At an SCRC event in December, Alex asked me if I was signing up for the D-Day Heavy with several other people seeking Heavy redemption. I laughed, but then I realized it was a possibility if I put in the work.