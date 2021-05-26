Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Drug Discount Programs May Not Be Cutting Costs

khn.org
 17 days ago

Other health industry news on a new Alzheimer's drug, a look at what's behind those Well building ads and how Millennials impact health insurance costs. Buying prescription drugs through GoodRx, Amazon and other alternative avenues does not guarantee patients are getting a good deal. More people are purchasing their drugs with cash instead of using their health insurance, in large part because they are getting sizable discounts. But discounted prices often still have no relation to a drug's actual cost. (Herman, 5/26)

khn.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Biogen#Drug Costs#Health Costs#Cost Cutting#Medical Costs#Funding Costs#Millennials#Amazon#Bloomberg#Covid#Modern Fertility For A#Health Insurance Costs#Discounted Prices#Sizable Discounts#Health Policy Coverage#Cash#Preventative Care#Profit#Medical Claims
Related
uoregon.edu

Federal program offers temporary internet service discount

The Federal Communications Commission recently launched the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to help households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible households can receive a temporary broadband service discount of up to $50 per month or up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.
Logan Daily News

To fix drug costs, stop Big Pharma price-gouging and tax-dodging

I’m studying at The Ohio State University to become a doctor because I want to help people. Unfortunately, far too many Americans today are confronting skyrocketing prescription drug costs that prevent them from following their doctor’s advice because they can’t afford treatments they need. Drug prices are rising faster than...
FOXBusiness

Instacart enlisting robots to cut labor costs

Robots could soon be shopping for your groceries. Instacart, the San Francisco-based grocery delivery and pick-up company, is reportedly exploring new technology to enlist robots for its in-store grocery shopping to replace some of its gig workers in a move to cut costs, according to documents detailing the plan obtained by Bloomberg.
HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

What will Alzheimer's drug cost?

Federal regulators have approved the first new drug for Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years, leaving patients waiting to see how insurers will handle the pricey new treatment. Health care experts expect broad coverage of the drug, which was approved Monday. But what that means for patients will vary widely...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Alzheimer's drug sparks backlash over FDA, pricing

The approval of a new Alzheimer's drug has sparked a fierce backlash amid concerns about both price and its effectiveness. The Biogen drug, marketed under the name Aduhelm, is the first Alzheimer's treatment approved in nearly 20 years. Yet it comes at a massive cost of $56,000 a year per...
dweb.news

Can a Subscription Model Fix Primary Care in the US?

In April, San Francisco-based primary care company One Medical revealed an eye-popping compensation package for its chief executive and chairman, Amir Dan Rubin. His $199 million payday, particularly noteworthy at a company that has yet to turn a profit, made Rubin the second-highest-paid CEO in the United States last year — but only on paper.
BusinessWINKNEWS.com

Prescription drug prices on the rise for millions of older Americans

Prices are going up for hundreds of brand-name prescription drugs widely used by older Americans, and the trend shows that if it continues, many will no longer be able to afford the drugs they need. Many people are already struggling because of the pandemic, so rising drug prices may force...
Posted by
Reuters

Alzheimer’s drug feeds U.S. healthcare cost spiral

A problem with America’s way of delivering healthcare is that it asks patients to put a price on hope. In part because the sick, or their insurers, are free to overpay for procedures and drugs that may not be useful or necessary, the country shells out more than most developed nations, without always getting better results. Biogen’s (BIIB.O) new Alzheimer’s drug, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, is an example of the “do whatever it takes” medical dilemma.
Posted by
SlashGear

Paramount Plus Essential plan ditches live programming to cut cost

The Paramount Plus package that is ad-supported will see its price cut starting on June 7. One catch to the price cut is that it ditches live CBS programming. The package will be rebranded “Paramount+ Essential.” The change won’t impact customers on the existing Paramount Plus service at $5.99 per month.
coinspeaker.com

PiixPay Introduces a Progressive Discount Program for Instant Crypto Payouts

PiixPay, a European regulated crypto payment platform with highly competitive exchange rates, has introduced a progressive discount program for even greater clients’ benefit. From now on, all crypto-to-fiat payouts sized over 15 000 EUR will get an additional 14% discount so that the final exchange fee reduces to 1.5%. The most significant 31% advantage is available for the 30 000 EUR+ transfers, which proceed with the commission rate as low as 1.2% in cold figures.
Lake Geneva Regional News

Prescription drug cost proposals could soon reappear in Wisconsin

A copay cap on insulin, importation of prescription drugs from Canada and required reporting of drug price increases are among drug affordability measures stripped from Gov. Tony Evers’ budget that could appear as bills before or after the Legislature approves the state spending plan, likely in June or July. But...
Nebraska Statemedicareplans.com

Medicare in Nebraska

Almost 283,000 people are enrolled in Original Medicare in Nebraska. Original Medicare is the federal health insurance plan available to seniors aged 65 and older or individuals who are disabled. It is composed of four parts: Part A, which can cost as much as $471 a month; Part B, which is $148 a month; Part C, or Medicare Advantage, which is a Medicare plan offered by private health insurance companies (Nebraska has 18 Medicare Advantage Plans); and Part D which provides prescription drug coverage. Read on to learn more about your Medicare options in Nebraska.
medicareplans.com

Medicare in Indiana

In the United States, the Medicare federal health insurance program covers adults aged 65 and older, people with permanent kidney failure, known as end-stage renal disease, and some younger people with disabilities. Medicare covers nearly 820,000 people in Indiana and costs up to $471 per month for Part A coverage and around $148 per month for Part B. Indiana residents have access to 92 Medicare Advantage Plans, which have varying costs and levels of coverage. Keep reading to learn more about the Medicare plans available in Indiana.
POTUSWashington Times

Price transparency will lower health care costs

Rising health care costs continue to be a major frustration for Americans. Nearly 60% of the country wants Congress to make lowering health prices the top priority. There are differing opinions about a solution: Some want bigger subsidies and more government spending, while others say the key is removing mandates and regulations to open the market. But almost every American agrees that one easy way to lower costs is for hospitals to disclose their prices before patients are treated.