Drug Discount Programs May Not Be Cutting Costs
Other health industry news on a new Alzheimer's drug, a look at what's behind those Well building ads and how Millennials impact health insurance costs. Buying prescription drugs through GoodRx, Amazon and other alternative avenues does not guarantee patients are getting a good deal. More people are purchasing their drugs with cash instead of using their health insurance, in large part because they are getting sizable discounts. But discounted prices often still have no relation to a drug's actual cost. (Herman, 5/26)khn.org