I simply didn't see this coming. When I entered into season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was so consumed by the "Erika" of it all that I couldn't have imagined my interests may eventually be stolen by someone whose husband hadn't been accused of swindling the most vulnerable among us. Little did I know that two new queens would be waiting for me, quietly — and sometimes, kickingly — asserting their dominance as RHOBH's new Supremes.