Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Why it’s not easy to build affordable housing in California

By Dan Walters
Whittier Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile running for governor three years ago, Gavin Newsom foolishly promised that if elected California would solve its housing crisis by building 3.5 million units by 2025. Newsom later downgraded the pledge by calling it an “aspirational goal.” Nevertheless, he continued to flog the issue, devoting virtually all of his 2020 State of the State to the housing shortage and homelessness and pledging anew to attack them forthrightly and effectively.

www.whittierdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Business
State
California State
Pasadena, CA
Real Estate
Pasadena, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#Legislature#California Housing#Housing Development#Public Housing#The Debt Limit Committee#Calmatters#Capitol#Concord Democrat#Housing Agencies#Housing Production#Moderate Income Housing#Homelessness#Developers#Below Market Prices#Foreclosure Prevention#State Budget#Surplus Land#Construction Unions#Innovative Ways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Homeless
Related
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Pro-recall forces seek to cancel California’s progress

With the signatures tallied and the threshold for recall election met, media attention will soon shift to the campaign ahead. Will an embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom be able to persuade voters that he deserves to stay? Will an ambitious Democrat break party ranks and seek to position themselves as an alternative to Newsom? Will the election devolve into the cacophonous circus that we saw during the recall of Gov. Gray Davis in 2003?
Los Angeles County, CAlaedc.org

LAEDC strongly supports Governor Newsom’s budget proposal for Broadband

“LAEDC applauds governor Newsom’s proposed $7 billion investment over three years to expand broadband infrastructure, increase affordability, and enhance access to broadband for All Californians. Eliminating the digital divide is the sole focus of our LA Digital Equity Action League and we and our more than 100 partner organizations in LA DEAL look forward to working closely with the Governor and Legislature and California Public Utilities Commission to ensure that every California resident has access to affordable high speed Internet as soon as possible.” – Bill Allen, CEO of LAEDC.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California Statedailyjournal.net

California won’t lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday. “This four week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue...
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County Transportation Infrastructure Projects Given Nearly $40 Million

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects, Caltrans announced Monday. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option to buy an additional 39. The Long Beach Transit/Electric...
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...