Why it’s not easy to build affordable housing in California
While running for governor three years ago, Gavin Newsom foolishly promised that if elected California would solve its housing crisis by building 3.5 million units by 2025. Newsom later downgraded the pledge by calling it an “aspirational goal.” Nevertheless, he continued to flog the issue, devoting virtually all of his 2020 State of the State to the housing shortage and homelessness and pledging anew to attack them forthrightly and effectively.www.whittierdailynews.com