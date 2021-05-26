Cancel
Theater & Dance

Sunday Rock Revue Celebrates the 1970s

By Editorial Staff
newyorkalmanack.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Lawrence County’s Sunday Rock Legacy Project has announced its annual entertainment production: “Sunday Rock Revue: A Decade of Community,” featuring live entertainment blended with historic video clips along with a selection of songs and dance from the 1970s. Shows are set for Thursday, July 29th at 7 pm; Friday,...

