UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma says transfer portal ‘a mess,’ shows something is wrong with the culture of the sport

One month into the NCAA’s approval of a one-time transfer exemption, the transfer portal is already “a mess,” says UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma.

“It was going to be a mess from the beginning, and it’s a mess now and it’s going to be a bigger mess each and every year,” Auriemma told media Wednesday.

Auriemma says he’s heard there are 1,000 kids in the portal but that some 200 have not been contacted by any schools so “they’re going to find themselves worse off than they were where they were.”

“A lot of these kids are delusional,” Auriemma said. “They have so many voices in their ear.”

Auriemma had two players enter the transfer portal this offseason: Anna Makurat, who ultimately opted to sign with a professional team in Europe, and walk-on Autumn Chassion. He also added a graduate transfer in Dorka Juhász from Ohio State.

Auriemma isn’t outright against college athletes transferring or the one-time immediate eligibility exception, saying the portal is “great for a kid who knows where they’re going, which means they were thinking about it a while back, who has a place ready for them.

“There’s a time when it’s absolutely, positively appropriate for a kid to to have to make a change. ... With the one-time transfer, not having to sit out. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t disagree.”

It’s something Auriemma previously expressed when current redshirt senior Evina Westbrook was forced to sit out the 2019-20 season when her transfer waiver was denied by the NCAA.

Auriemma sees having as many as 1,000 kids in the portal a sign that there is something wrong with the system.

”There’s something wrong with the recruiting system. There’s something wrong with the culture of college basketball today. There’s something wrong with the entitlement that happens to exist today, and there’s something wrong with this idea of student-athlete welfare, that everything should be done to accommodate the student-athlete with no regard whatsoever to the coaches who work their ass off to recruit these kids in the first place, work with them, help them get better, make them the player that they are, and then they up and leave with no consequences whatsoever.

“Tell me it’s every school’s fault, tell me that it’s every school’s responsibility to make every kid happy,” he continued. “Here’s the flip side of that: If we as coaches just call a kid in and say, ‘Look, I thought you’d be a lot better than this, so I’m taking away your scholarship,’ we would get crucified. Yet a kid can just up and leave for no reason whatsoever. Other than ‘I just don’t want to be here anymore, I don’t like it here anymore.’”

He later added that there must be something wrong “on both ends, on the kids and then the coaches” for so many kids to want to leave. He said when he’s looking at transfers, he asks the player, “‘What’s wrong with you?... You’re at a great place, you’re starting, you’re playing a lot of minutes. You seem to be really successful, so there’s got to be something wrong with you [if you want to transfer].’ And then when they answer me, if I like their answer, then I go forward. If I don’t like their answer, then I say I’m not interested.”

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com