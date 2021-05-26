Dodge Ready To Build Even MORE Durango Hellcats

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has impressed us in so many ways and has proven to be ridiculously quick, even with all-season tires fitted to it. With 710 horsepower and an asking price of just over $80,000, it's quite the performance bargain. Demand has clearly been greater than Dodge originally anticipated, as last month the automaker announced it would build more examples than the 2,000 it had originally planned to produce. This news was music to our ears, but at the time, we could not confirm how many more Durango Hellcats would be built. Thanks to Muscle Cars and Trucks, we now know that the production run will be increasing by at least 50 percent to over 3,000 units.