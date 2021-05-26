Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dodge Ready To Build Even MORE Durango Hellcats

By Sebastian Cenizo
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has impressed us in so many ways and has proven to be ridiculously quick, even with all-season tires fitted to it. With 710 horsepower and an asking price of just over $80,000, it's quite the performance bargain. Demand has clearly been greater than Dodge originally anticipated, as last month the automaker announced it would build more examples than the 2,000 it had originally planned to produce. This news was music to our ears, but at the time, we could not confirm how many more Durango Hellcats would be built. Thanks to Muscle Cars and Trucks, we now know that the production run will be increasing by at least 50 percent to over 3,000 units.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Demon#New Cars#Muscle Cars#Jeep Grand Cherokee#The Durango Srt Hellcat#Dodge Durango Srt Hellcat#Srt#Trucks#All Season Tires#Model Year#Production#Sales Matt Mcalear#Early Adopters#Time#Demand#Emissions#Electrification#Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Music
Related
Carscarsforsale.com

Cars Explained: Hellcat Engine

Dodge may have made their name with the HEMI, but they’ll go down in history as the most audacious automaker ever thanks to their wild Hellcat engine. Kudos to Dodge for creating an entire brand around a motor, that being the Hellcat. The automaker’s marketing centers around big cruisers wielding thunderous V8 power plants, ready to roast a set of rubber at a moment’s notice. And for good reason. The Hellcat engine is a modern marvel of motor engineering, sporting a supercharger to help produce massive power figures. Let’s take a look at what makes a Hellcat so special.
CarsGear Patrol

Dodge's Insane Muscle Cars Will Live On No Matter What the Future Brings

Much as we may not want to face the facts, internal combustion bans, heightened emissions regulations and electric cars are the future. Most manufacturers have been going full bore to convert, but the entity formerly known as Fiat Chrysler has been perhaps the biggest laggard. (Their green strategy has largely revolved around paying billions to pool their vehicles with Tesla in the EPA's eyes.)
CarsMocha Man Style

2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Review

The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a coveted vehicle. I discovered this fact from a potential car thief and the security who prevented grand theft auto. While testing the vehicle, I drove to a local grocery store to pick up some items. I must admit that the store is located in a sketchy area of town, but I didn’t think much of it because I go to this store all the time.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Special Toyota GR Yaris Gets Better The Longer You Have It

Although it won't be sold in North America, we're still enamored by the plucky Toyota GR Yaris. Its small size, powerful turbocharged engine, and six-speed manual gearbox have proven to be a capable blend whether on public roads or on the track. Toyota has now gone a step further and has introduced the GR Yaris Morizo Selection. This particular GR Yaris has a special trick up its sleeve - based on data gathered from driving it, the Morizo Selection uses clever software to enable updates to the driving experience. For the customer, the benefit is increased personalization and a driving experience that can be improved with time.
Buying Carsmotor1.com

Mercedes X-Class six-wheeler exists and someone bought it

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class ends production in May, but tuners are still showing that it's possible to make something wild out of the German brand's short-lived pickup. As an example, check out this six-wheeled truck, which recently sold in the Netherlands. To accommodate the extra axle, there's a bespoke subframe. There's...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Diesel Camaro Pushes 1,500 LB-FT Of Awesome Torque

We’ve seen at least one diesel-powered Ford Mustang, so it was only a matter of time before a cool diesel-powered Camaro surfaced. However, this car created by the mad scientists at Hoonigan isn’t just someone slapping a truck engine under the hood (which is admittedly impressive). Instead, this thing has been built to push a monstrous 1,500 lb.-ft. of torque, which is more than enough to absolutely destroy the rear tires in no time.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: 1984 Pontiac Fiero Roadster

The Pontiac Fiero has long solidified its place in General Motors history. On paper, the Fiero had a lot going for it thanks to the mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive setup, and its lightweight, cool design. Its composite body panels and integrated speakers in the driver and passenger headrests were pretty radical for the time. Unfortunately, it almost immediately became synonymous with potential engine fires and poor reliability.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Alfa Romeo-Based Dodge Hornet Crossover Could Be Coming to America

It would be Dodge's first new model since the 2013 Dart. By not fixing what ain't broke, Dodge is raking in the cash with its Charger and Challenger muscle cars, and Durango SUV. But even that strategy has a limit. Dodge is overdue for new blood in its lineup, and rumor suggests it could get some from Italy in the form of an Alfa Romeo Tonale-based crossover called the Hornet.
Buying CarsRoad & Track

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is Coming and It Might Be Gigantic

After 14 years on sale, the current Toyota Tundra is finally getting replaced. We've heard the rumors, gotten the tips, but now we have official confirmation that a new Tundra is coming for 2022. Based on the teaser image released by Toyota, it's going to be huge. In the teaser,...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Toyota Tundra Has Two Awesome Engine Options

The long-overdue next-generation Toyota Tundra is just around the corner. It's highly possible it'll be unveiled later this month, though Toyota has yet to confirm a specific date. Until then, more details are coming out about the third-generation full-size Tundra and it'll be well worth the long wait. Speaking to Motor Trend, Toyota's executive vice president of sales for North America, Bob Carter, confirmed the next Tundra will have two engine options.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Escalade-V Blackwing Makes A Durango Hellcat Look Cheap

Cadillac is a luxury brand, but in recent times, it has flirted with performance cars too. We've seen the arrival of the CT5-V and its meaner Blackwing sibling, and despite being a brand more focused on comfort than cornering, some of the marque's performance offerings like the CTS-V have truly stood the test of time.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Diesel Truck Explodes Trying To Hit 3,000 HP On Dyno

Fast trucks are all the rage right now. We have the Ram 1500 TRX, the Ford F-150 Raptor, and soon there'll be a fast Silverado too. As impressive as these trucks are, manufacturers know that the buying public always wants more. That's why there'll soon be an even faster R version of the Ford Raptor, but upgrading your performance isn't something exclusive to manufacturers. While chasing 3,000 horsepower on the dyno, a truck built by Power Driven Diesel met an untimely fate by exploding under load, sending pistons, wrist pins, and other fragmented engine components into the atmosphere quicker than Buzz Aldrin could have said, "Houston, we have a problem."
CarsGear Patrol

Chevrolet Might Be About to Fix the Biggest Issue With the Silverado

The Big Three pickup truck wars are, arguably, the automotive world’s most intense competitions. Full-size trucks are the best-selling American vehicles — and the most profitable. Ford just revamped the F-150 with impressive results; Ram earned rave reviews for the luxurious current-gen 1500 pickup. The odd truck out — despite being very well, sales-wise — is the Silverado. Sales were down 20% year over year in Q1 2021, even when most of the automotive industry was up double-digits.
CarsHot Rod

Barn Find! 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee Six-Pack 440

Don't hold it against him, but Jeff Schwartz isn't a Mopar guy—he's a car guy. He certainly wasn't looking for another project when he happened upon this survivor 1971 Dodge Charger Six-Pack 440 Super Bee, but he's in love with it now. Schwartz's credentials as a car guy can't be beat; not only is he the creative and engineering force behind Schwartz Performance in Woodstock, Illinois, he's a force to be reckoned with on a road course, and he's built a pile of insane machinery including a 1965 Pontiac Tempest, a 1971 Olds Cutlass, 1972 Chevy Vega, 1967 Ford Custom 500, and a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am—and that's only a fraction of the cars he's built in his garage.