AHA News: Surprisingly Few Women May Have Good Heart Health Before Pregnancy

US News and World Report
 15 days ago

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Less than half of U.S. women entering pregnancy have good heart health, and those rates are falling, according to new research. Experts already knew poor heart health can have dire consequences for mothers-to-be. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of a...

www.usnews.com
