Patterson, CA

A hit-and-run collision injured a motorcyclist on Highway 33 near Lemon Avenue (Patterson, CA)

Nationwide Report
A hit-and-run collision injured a motorcyclist on Highway 33 near Lemon Avenue (Patterson, CA)

On early Monday, a motorcyclist sustained injuries following a hit-and-run accident on Highway 33 near Lemon Avenue.

The authorities received information of the hit-and-run crash at 5:35 a.m. The incident took place on Highway 33 near Lemon Avenue. As per the initial investigation, a maroon Ford F-150 pickup, probably model year 2004 or 2005, hit the motorcyclist. According to authorities, the crash happened as the truck attempted to pass other vehicles.

On arrival, first responders rushed the motorcyclist to a hospital in serious condition. The Ford driver escaped from the crash scene and eyewitnesses last saw the vehicle going on Fruit Avenue, the CHP said. As per the authorities, the truck should have significant left front and left side damage while its left headlight left fender molding and left side view mirror must be missing. The driver’s door window was also damaged.

An investigation is underway.

May 26, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

