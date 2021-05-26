Cancel
See a Very Rare Look at Archie and Prince Harry in His New Docuseries

By Lia Beck
 15 days ago
Apple TV+

Prince Harry's decision to move to California and stop being a working member of the royal family never meant that he was going to live his life in total privacy—it meant he was going to live it on his own terms. Recently, Harry has done a lot to raise awareness for mental health issues, including by sharing his own story and producing the docuseries The Me You Can't See with Oprah Winfrey. In The Me You Can't See, Harry talks about his own struggles and his experience stepping down from the royal family. Harry also is seen with Archie, his two-year-old son, as he shares some stories from his family life.

Life in England meant that Harry and Meghan Markle's first child, Archie, and their daughter on the way would have grown up more in the public eye than they will in their current situation. Now, Harry and Meghan have some more control and can share a little bit of Archie's life with the public when they see fit. Read on for the glimpse of Archie from The Me You Can't See and to learn about the connection Archie already has to Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4zjr_0aC706DD00
Apple TV+

In the final episode of The Me You Can't See, "This Is Me," Harry speaks about how much therapy has meant to him and how he wouldn't be in the position he is today without it. He also talks about Diana and how she would be proud of him. A clip of Harry and Archie playing on swings together plays as he discusses his mother. You can hear the father and son laughing together, too.

Archie looks a lot like his mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSt3R_0aC706DD00
Apple TV+

After The Me You Can't See was released, one Twitter user took to the platform to share side-by-side pictures of Archie and Meghan as a baby to show their resemblance. A close-up of Archie on the swing looks very much like a photo of Meghan when she was his age. They both have the same short curly hair and—from what we can see—their faces look very similar, too.

Meghan and Harry's son talks about his "Grandma Diana."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x79z2_0aC706DD00
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

While Archie and Harry swing, Harry talks about how he wishes his mother would have gotten to meet his wife and son.

"I wish she could have met Meghan. I wish she was around for Archie," Harry says. "I've got a photo up in his nursery. And it was one of the first words that he said—apart from 'mama,' 'papa'—it was then 'grandma.' 'Grandma Diana.' It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgNE6_0aC706DD00
Martin Keene / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

In the docuseries, Harry shares the same sentiment that he did in his and Meghan's interview with Oprah from March: that his mom would not only be proud of him, but that she helped guide him, as well.

"I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me," Harry says in The Me You Can't See. "I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself. I'm living the life that she wanted us to be able to live. Not only do I know that she's incredibly proud of me, but that she's helped me get here. And I've never felt her presence more as I have done over the last year."

In the interview with Oprah, Harry had also shared that he felt Diana knew that he might end up in the situation that he is in. He said that the money she left him was what allowed him and Meghan to move to California and step down as senior royals.

"Touching back on when you asked me what my mom would think of this, I think she saw it coming," Harry said. "And I felt her presence throughout this whole process. For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here with you, with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her to go through this process by herself all those years ago."

WorldPosted by
Best Life

This Is Why Harry & Meghan's Baby's First Name Isn't Diana, Insiders Say

There was never any question that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were going to incorporate Princess Diana's name into the moniker they would choose for their baby daughter. Recently, the duke has been discussing the devastating effect his mother's death, which happened when he was just 12 years old, has had on his life. He has shared his heartbreak and talked extensively about his mother over the past few months in a series of revealing interviews. There was a great expectation in some circles that Baby Sussex, who was born on June 4, would carry on her late grandmother's name and be a "Diana" for the next generation of young royals. But Harry and Meghan chose not to give their daughter the first name forever associated with one of the most beloved royals of all time, instead opting for the surprising choice of Lilibet Diana, which is also rife with meaning. There is one very good reason why Harry and Meghan decided that Diana would be their baby's middle name and not her first. Read on to find out why the Sussexes confounded royal experts and bookmakers alike with their choice of name.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Meghan Thinks Harry Has Made This One "Big Mistake," Say Sources

It's been a year and a half since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped down from their roles as senior royals, but it's hardly been a clean break. The ongoing tension between the Sussexes and the Royal Family has continued to build—particularly after their joint interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year, where they claimed the royals made racist comments about their unborn son and revealed it was a lack of support from "The Firm" that finally drove them out. "When Harry and Meghan first made those stunning allegations against the Royal Family to Oprah, it seemed inconceivable there would be much more to say, yet since then, there has been a barrage of criticisms, complaints, and unproven allegations," a Palace insider told Best Life. "It's been a shock to a great many people to see Harry so full of anger. It's his behavior, not Meghan's that has been truly shocking."
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This One Thing Could Cause "Major Conflict" for Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

There is little doubt that going from supporting players in the Royal Family to glittering A-listers in Hollywood has been a major change for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, but have the Sussexes settled on who is the star of their own show? In Jan. 2020, after the couple made the announcement that they were stepping down as senior royals, inside sources told Best Life that Harry and Meghan "may have different expectations" of post-royal life. Royal experts had a wide range of predictions at the time. Biographer Sally Bedell Smith told Vanity Fair that Meghan "really regrets having had to give [her show business career] up" to become a working royal, which "didn't compare" to her life as a television actress. Stephen Bates, author of Royalty Inc: Britain's Best-Known Brand, had dire predictions about Harry's life in Hollywood. He told The Guardian: "I can see a lot of parties with Harry standing in the corner and people saying: 'There's the bloke who used to be in the royal family … All this stuff about huge marketing opportunities, and people talking up 'their brand' and how much it will earn them … Obviously their celebrity will carry them so far—but in a year or two's time, what are they going to do?'"
WorldPosted by
9&10 News

Prince Harry & Meghan Name New Baby After Queen, Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan, the duke and duchess of Sussex, have welcomed their second child. The royal couple announced the birth of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, or “Lili” for short, on Sunday afternoon. The couple says Lili was born on Friday at 11:40 a.m. in Santa Barbara, California weighing 7 pounds,...
CelebritiesCapital Journal

Duke and Duchess of Sussex break silence after baby's arrival

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby daughter is "more than they could have ever imagined". Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have broken their silence for the first time since welcoming their daughter Lilibet Diana into the world on June 4, admitting they feel very "blessed". A statement from the...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, and More Appear in Prince Harry and Oprah's Mental Health Series

Prince Harry and Oprah are getting ready to have some open and candid conversations about mental health for their new series The Me You Can't See. On Monday, Apple TV+ shared the emotional first trailer for the upcoming docuseries, which features a handful of appearances from Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and more as they discuss their own personal journey and struggles. "The telling of the story, being able to say, this is what happened to me, is crucial," Oprah says in a voiceover.
CelebritiesPopculture

Burt Reynolds and Princess Diana Rumor Verified Nearly 3 Decades Later

One of the most infamous and longstanding celebrity rumors ever was actually confirmed this year by one of its direct subjects. The rumor was that Princess Diana sent a letter to Burt Reynolds sarcastically thanking him for distracting the press from her for a few days with his own troubles. The story was confirmed by Reynolds' ex-wife Loni Anderson in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
CelebritiesPeople

Jodie Turner-Smith Says Meghan Markle Could Have 'Modernized' Royal Family: 'Terrible Missed Opportunity'

Jodie Turner-Smith has some thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. The British actress, who plays Queen Anne Boleyn, one of King Henry VIII's ill-fated wives, in the upcoming Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn, recently spoke to The Telegraph about her new role and weighed in how Meghan, 39, could have modernized the royal family before she and Harry, 36, stepped back from their royal duties last year.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say Their Daughter Lili Is "More Than We Could Have Ever Imagined"

Yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl named Lilibet “Lili” Diana. The happy news was officially confirmed by Harry and Meghan's press secretary in a statement, which included details like the baby's weight (7 lbs 11 oz.), time of birth (11:40 a.m.), and where she was born (Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA).
U.K.celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen May Never See Prince Harry’s Kids

British royal family news reveals that royal experts are questioning whether or not Queen Elizabeth will ever again see her great-grandson Archie or even be given the chance to meet her future great-granddaughter. Prince Harry shows no inclination of setting that in motion for the 95-year-old monarch. According to royal...
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Prince Harry on Armchair Expert

Thanks for all your emails last week about Prince Harry’s appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s podcast Armchair Expert. It was over an hour and a half so I banked it for the weekend and probably it was the same for others, so now that people have had a few days to get through it, let’s get into what Harry discussed – like what he ACTUALLY discussed, and not what the UK tabloids are misinterpreting – and some overall takeaways. I’ll start with the not-so-good and build to what’s good.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Meghan Markle wears t-shirt with powerful slogan in new trailer

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of making a statement with her fashion, from making sustainable choices to donning powerful pieces with subtle nods to female empowerment – like her iconic 'Women Power' necklace. The first trailer for the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's forthcoming mental health series...
Celebritieskentlive.news

Prince Harry explains why it was difficult for him to grieve for his mum

The Duke of Sussex and Robin Williams’ son Zak have spoken of the difficulties of grieving a family member who was in the public eye. The pair were speaking in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which was released on Apple TV in the early hours of Friday and followed the docuseries by Oprah Winfrey and Harry.