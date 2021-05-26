Cancel
64 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, CDC Says

By Kali Coleman
Best Life
 15 days ago
Being fully vaccinated allows you to feel a sense of relief amid the waning COVID pandemic in the U.S.—you can take off your mask, no longer need to social distance, and are highly protected against getting sick. Of course, no vaccine is 100 percent effective, so there is a small chance that you could still get infected with COVID after being vaccinated, which is known as a breakthrough infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is one major commonality among these breakthrough infections: Based on new research, 64 percent of vaccinated people who get COVID are infected by variants.

