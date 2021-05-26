Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

LEGO exhibit, concerts, comedy and more on tap for Memorial Day weekend [events roundup]

By MediaNews Group
Reporter
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some events planned throughout the region over the Memorial Day weekend:. "Brick City," a family exhibition that celebrates iconic buildings from cities around the world constructed from LEGOS, goes on view at the Reading Public Museum from Saturday through Sept. 6. Visitors will view lively celebrations from New Zealand to New Orleans, tall skyscrapers from New York to Mecca, and imaginative castles from medieval Japan to modern Las Vegas, all carefully recreated in LEGO bricks by artist Warren Elsmore and his team. The Reading Pagoda, a popular Berks County landmark, will also be on view during the run of the show. The Pagoda was created by local LEGO artist Kelly Hoffman. The exhibit highlights cities across all seven continents, with the highlight being the London St Pancras Station, measuring 6-by-12 feet and built from over 180,000 standard LEGO bricks. Visitors will also discover new urban highlights like the London 2021 Olympic Park as well as some more recognizable icons, such as the Roman Colosseum. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily (closed Memorial Day and July 4). Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors 65-plus, ages 4-17 and college students with ID. For more information, call 610-371-5850 or visit readingpublicmuseum.org.

www.thereporteronline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
Berks County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Berks County, PA
City
Muhlenberg Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Berks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Dublin, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raul Malo
Person
Tommy Conwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Memorial Day Weekend#Lego Bricks#Music Concerts#Art Gallery#Live Theatre#Legos#The Reading Public Museum#The Roman Colosseum#Mo7s#Kennettflash Org#Sellersville Theater#Mavericks#Hbo#Comedy Central#Showtime#Vip#Theatre Horizon#Art House#Ardmore Music Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Celebrations
News Break
Lego
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary hosts native plant sale

KEMPTON, Pa. - A plant sale at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks County was able to take Pennsylvania back to its roots. The sanctuary hosted a sale on both Saturday and Sunday featuring only species of Pennsylvania native wildflowers, perennials, vines, grasses, ferns, shrubs and trees. Wildlife officials say these...
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Schuylkill Valley Sports rebrands, aims to mount comeback with concept stores

Despite closing its last brick and mortar store in Berks County almost a year ago, Schuylkill Valley Sports isn't ready to take its ball and go home just yet. The Pottstown-based sporting goods retailer announced it has rebranded to SV Sports in April, while the company continues to maintain a local presence through uniform sales and its revamped website, svsports.com.
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

A happy note for the beginning of butterfly season [opinion]

Pottstown butterfly aficionado Ron Richael's recent report on overwintering pipevine swallowtails is the kind of good news we need. Richael says he overwintered 26 pipevine swallowtail chrysalides. He stored them outside under the patio where it was cold with very little sunlight. "It took 6 weeks for this batch to...
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Mountain Mary Anna Maria Young epitaph

The following epitaph appears in Morton L. Montgomery's book "History of Berks County, Pennsylvania" published in 1886. It is for renowned Pennsylvania Dutch healer "Mountain Mary" Anna Maria Young (Jung). It is said to have been carved in a stone next to her grave in Pike Township. "Anna Maria Young,...
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Berks Fiddle Fest returns this year

BERKS, Pa. | A long-standing tradition in Berks County will be back up and running this year, but with COVID, it will be back in a new way. "We just decided it was a good opportunity to make the move of more space, we were kind of fitting tight into the Lyons park." said Larry Ross, the Berks Fiddle Fest chairperson.