Iron Station, NC

UPDATE: Missing Iron Station woman found ‘safe and unharmed’

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iron Station woman reported missing Tuesday morning was found Tuesday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The 25-year-old woman had last been seen on Friday at around 4:15 p.m. when she was dropped off near Lowe’s in Denver. The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that a detective located...

Iron Station, NC
Lincoln County, NC
Denver, NC
Denver, NC
Lincoln County, NC
