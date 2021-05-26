What’s New at Animal Kingdom: A 4th of July Mask and a Funky Souvenir

Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened on April 22, 1998 and has been amazing guests ever since with amazing attractions, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Over the years, the park has grown and expanded with the addition of new lands including Pandora – The World of Avatar as well as new attractions and experiences that guests love to enjoy. With so much to do and see in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests might not know where to start when making a plan to see as much as possible. From using time management skills to experience more in one day to prioritizing certain dining locations, there are certain tips and tricks to make the most of a day spent in the park. Here are a few tips and tricks to make sure that guests have the best day ever at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.