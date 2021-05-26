Cancel
Monticello, AR

Joseph Martin Guenter

By Obituaries
searktoday.com
Cover picture for the articleJoseph Martin Guenter, 83, of Monticello, passed away May 24, 2021 at his home. He was born March 21, 1938 in Little Rock to the late Bernard Henry and Mary Martin Guenter. Mr. Guenter was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, where he was an elder. He was a retired Physics and Astronomy professor at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, a faculty sponsor for Alpha Chi Honor Society for 10 years, a faculty sponsor for Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity for 20 years, a board member of Arkansas Superior Federal Credit Union, and the recipient of the Paul Carter Award for Sigma Tau Gamma for community service.

