ABAC faculty member selected for Georgia Ag Education Hall of Fame

Farish Mulkey Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Farish Mulkey, an assistant professor of agricultural education at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been selected for the Georgia Agricultural Education Hall of Fame. Mulkey joins two current ABAC faculty members, Frank Flanders and Von Peavy, in the Hall of Fame.

“We are extremely proud of Dr. Mulkey and the fact that ABAC now has three active faculty members in the Hall of Fame,” Andrew Thoron, head of the Department of Agricultural Education and Communication at ABAC, said. “I think this proves without a doubt that ABAC is vested in agricultural education in Georgia.”

Mulkey began his 32-year career in agricultural education as a classroom agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Macon County High School in 1988. His career continues today at ABAC, where he advises, teaches and prepares the next crop of agricultural educators.

In a career that saw him teach both middle and high school in Macon County, Worth County, Bainbridge and Stephens County, Mulkey and his students have achieved a great deal of success. He served as advisor to 61 state degree recipients, 14 American degree recipients, 18 state and four national career development event winners, and nine state proficiency award winners.

The role of an agricultural education teacher is diverse. In addition to teaching and guiding students, agriculture teachers are expected to make an impact on their community and their profession. Just as he did as an FFA advisor, Mulkey excelled at those expectations.

Mulkey served as a Young Farmer advisor, providing instruction for adults in his community, was named Teacher of the Year in his school system, participated on local Farm Bureau boards, and served on committees within the Georgia Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association.

A Georgia Agricultural Education Hall of Fame spokesman said that Mulkey's very decorated and successful career was not highlighted by the many plaques, trophies and ribbons that his students earned; rather, his career is highlighted by the character that he exhibited and instilled in the young people he taught in class.