San Francisco, CA

#Drought and Newcomers Threaten Southern #Colorado’s Traditional Water Systems — KSUT

By Coyote Gulch
coyotegulch.blog
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Colorado Public Radio (Kate Perdoni) via KSUT Public Radio:. In the small Colorado village of San Francisco and its surrounding villages, the original acequias are still operational and are often maintained and used by descendants of the first settlers of present-day Colorado. “We’re a land and water based people....

