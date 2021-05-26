Cancel
Hamblen County, TN

Trailer stolen from St. Paul Road area

By From Staff Reports
Citizen Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft of a dump trailer from Saint Paul Road. On or about May 22, a Big Tex 14LX dump trailer was taken from the Saint Paul Road area in Hamblen County. Anyone with information on this trailer or anyone who could have taken it, should call the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781, the Central Dispatch non-emergency number at 423-585-2701 or your local law enforcement agency.

