Okay, so y’all know we are ALL about some Dole Whips at Disney World, right? There’s a reason this classic snack has been around as long as it has, after all!. BUT…we’ve found that there’s so much MORE to Dole Whip life than the classic Pineapple Soft Serve most Disney World guests usually get. In fact, we’ve unlocked a whole world of Dole Whip flavor combos that might even make you forget about just having the pineapple Dole Whip by itself. And we’re sharing some of our favorites with you!