TV Series

The Sandman on Netflix casts Stephen Fry, Jenna Coleman, and more

By Molly Edwards
The Sandman on Netflix has added twelve new actors to its cast. The show, based on the comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman, already has an impressive cast, with Tom Sturridge as Dream, Game of Thrones alum Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, and Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Dee
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Stephen Fry
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Joely Richardson
Person
Niamh Walsh
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Gwendoline Christie
#Drama Series#James Young#Best Drama#Unity#House#Comic Book Series#Casting#Game Of Thrones
TV Series

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV Series
Awesome 92.3

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
Entertainment

Stephen Fry narrates a new musical

U.Me is an international love story staged for radio and podcast. The story involves Rose, in London (played by Anoushka Lucas), who makes a connection with Ryo in Kyoto (Martin Sarreal). The musical was written, rehearsed and orchestrated during lockdown in 2020. Performed by Anoushka Lucas, Martin Sarreal, Nicole Deon...
TV Series

DC Comics and Netflix reveal The Sandman cast, pronouns and all

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday, complete with personal pronouns for all the actors. Based on the classic adult comic written by Neil Gaiman, the series is headlined by Tom Sturridge, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (yes, that Lucifer).
TV Series

Kirby Howell-Baptiste To Play Death in Netflix’s Sandman Series, More Cast Announced

We officially have our Death in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Sandman. Netflix has announced that Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) will play Death in the series. Howell-Baptiste is not the only addition; Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt have joined the series as well.
TV Series

Neil Gaiman Explains His Thinking Behind The Sandman Casting Choices

Netflix’s take on The Sandman is shaping up to be something special. Neil Gaiman’s epic 90s comic series tells the story of the Endless, an immortal family who personify basic elements of reality. The lead character is the Lord of Dreams (aka Morpheus/Dream/The Sandman), whose tale stretches from the dawn of life up to the modern day.
Entertainment

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Shares Thoughts on His Characters & Casting

Earlier this week (with what we're sure was timed to get the intel out ahead of "Geeked Week" starting June 7), fans of The Sandman saw the series' already-impressive cast dials things up even further. Joining the previously-announced Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt were formally introduced as the newest members of comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation. And as expected, the casting news has led to a ton of excitement and a ton of discussion online.
Movies

Who’s in the cast of Netflix drama Sweet Tooth?

NETFLIX fans are getting excited for the release of Sweet Tooth - a new fantasy drama that follows the life of hybrid deer-boy Gus. But who plays the main character? And who else is in the TV series? Here’s what we know. The best series on Netflix. The best movies...
TV Series

Neil Gaiman Fires Back at Sandman Netflix Casting Critics

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.
TV & Videos

Netflix is Preparing an Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman’s ‘The Sandman’

Netflix has announced that it will present an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed graphic novel series The Sandman. The network has also announced the initial cast. The main character, Dream, lord of The Dreaming and one of The Endless, seven siblings who embody various natural forces, will be played by Tom Sturridge, who most recently played Jake on the Starz series Sweetbitter.
Movies

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
Entertainment

Neil Gaiman on Where to Start Sandman; Brief Delirium Casting Update

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with The Sandman comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation, Gaiman was rightfully explaining why he had "zero f**ks" to give to those taking issue with the casting of a Black actress as Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and having Desire (Mason Alexander Park) as non-binary. Thankfully, we're back to covering on some things he does have some "f**ks" to give- a quick update on casting as well as a look at how folks new to the "Sandman" fold can get caught up and know who's who and what's what before the series debuts.
TV & Videos

Neil Gaiman hits back at fans over ‘Sandman’ casting controversy

Sandman is the forthcoming Netflix series based on Neil Gaiman’s original comic book series of the same name and it sees the classic wizard of dreams escape incarceration and embark on a journey to reclaim his ‘lost equipment’. Gaiman himself has taken on an executive producer and co-writing role for...
TV & Videos

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
TV Series

Netflix Geeked Week: MOTU Revelation, Sandman, Cowboy Bebop & More

Last week, Netflix announced that it was jumping into the "virtual fan convention" game in a big way starting June 7 with Geeked Week. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running over the course of five days, Geeked Week was created to give fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for the characters and stories that they do. Some of the streaming series, films, and games being teased to play some major roles over the course of the week include Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop, Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard, and a whole ton more.