Old Crow Medicine Show to rock crowds like a 'Wagon Wheel' in Jim Thorpe

tricountyindependent.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to rock like a "Wagon Wheel" this summer at Penn's Peak. Old Crow Medicine Show is slated to make an appearance on stage in Jim Thorpe on Saturday, July 10. After getting their start busking on street corners in the late 90s, Old Crow Medicine Show has gone on to go certified Double-Platinum for their hit single "Wagon Wheel" and was inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 13, 2017.

