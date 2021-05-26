Old Crow Medicine Show to rock crowds like a 'Wagon Wheel' in Jim Thorpe

Alternate Mix — An expanded 50th anniversary reissue of Eric Clapton's 1970 self-titled debut solo album will be released as a four-CD set on August 20. The deluxe collection will feature three different mixes of the album: one by the record's producer, Delaney Bramlett; one by acclaimed producer/engineer Tom Dowd; and one by Clapton himself. The Dowd mix was the one used for the originally released version of Eric Clapton. The Bramlett mix first appeared on a deluxe reissue of the album that was released in 2005. Clapton's mix is being released in full for the first time with the new collection.