Timebomb Pro Wresting: Survival Never Goes Out of Style

The end of the world is never a good thing if you’re a human, but it’s hard to ignore that the planet will breathe a huge sigh of relief as things settle down again for a while. Not forever, of course, because people are smart and hardy, and it only takes a few survivors to start rebuilding. There can only be so many zombies infesting the wilderness after all, right? The world’s population is pushing eight billion, but it’s not like they’re all in one spot, so while the occasional horde may amble on by it should be possible to make a cozy homestead far away from the urban centers, needing only some traps to keep away the worst of the undead and make survival a pleasant task rather than a dangerous grind to inevitable failure. Wanderlost is set in the post-zombie apocalypse, but while there’s undead dangers roaming the landscape, the real challenge will be slowly building up a base that you can call home.