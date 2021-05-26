Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody of 6 Children Following Lengthy Court Battle With Angelina Jolie

Out of the woods. After months of back-and-forth in court with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, a judge ruled in favor of Brad Pitt to share joint custody of their six children, Us Weekly confirms.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 57, and Jolie, 47, have been battling it out in court to determine custody over Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, since their September 2016 split. On Wednesday, May 26, Judge John Ouderkirk ruled that the exes will split time with their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Shutterstock (2)

Jolie previously attempted to remove the judge from the case, claiming in August 2020 Ouderkirk failed to disclose “ongoing business and professional relationships” with Pitt and his legal team. News of the decision in the pair’s custody agreement came shortly after the Maleficent star claimed the court refused to hear evidence from her kids surrounding the Oscar winner’s alleged history of domestic violence.

Documents filed on Monday, May 24, argued, “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”

Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahar Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The former couple got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot two years later. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and the pair were declared legally single in April 2019.

Story is developing.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!