Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody of 6 Children Following Lengthy Court Battle With Angelina Jolie

By Meredith Nardino
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 15 days ago

Out of the woods. After months of back-and-forth in court with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, a judge ruled in favor of Brad Pitt to share joint custody of their six children, Us Weekly confirms.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 57, and Jolie, 47, have been battling it out in court to determine custody over Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, since their September 2016 split. On Wednesday, May 26, Judge John Ouderkirk ruled that the exes will split time with their children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rx6dB_0aC6zCV100
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Shutterstock (2)

Jolie previously attempted to remove the judge from the case, claiming in August 2020 Ouderkirk failed to disclose “ongoing business and professional relationships” with Pitt and his legal team. News of the decision in the pair’s custody agreement came shortly after the Maleficent star claimed the court refused to hear evidence from her kids surrounding the Oscar winner’s alleged history of domestic violence.

Documents filed on Monday, May 24, argued, “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUu6p_0aC6zCV100
Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahar Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The former couple got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot two years later. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and the pair were declared legally single in April 2019.

Story is developing.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Joint Custody#Shiloh#Hot Hollywood#Ex Wife Angelina Jolie#Ms Jolie#Court#Divorce#Hollywood Actor#Marriage#Twins#Judge John Ouderkirk#Star#Judge Ouderkirk#Fair Trial#Back And Forth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Angelina Jolie Believes the Court Failed Her Family in Custody Case: Report

Angelina Jolie reportedly believes that the court failed her family after the judge assigned to her custody case with Brad Pitt would not let her children testify. Last week, a judge tentatively ruled that Jolie and ex-husband Pitt would have joint custody of their five children under 18. The former couple's eldest son Maddox is 19, while Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne are still minors.
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Review: Angelina Jolie leads tense ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “ Those Who Wish Me Dead.”. In just 100 minutes, she is beaten and bruised by nature, men and even some of her own choices — like a crazy stunt involving a parachute and a pickup truck. Jolie has always thrown herself into physically demanding roles, but her Montana firefighter Hannah Farber may take the cake for most cuts and shiners sustained in 24 hours. This is a film in which she’s running from hitmen, raging forest fires and past traumas. Apparently her face and body are the physical representation of that. Even so, it’s always a pleasure to see her back on screen, which has become rarer and rarer lately.
Celebrities24newshd.tv

Pitt lawyers say judge ordered change to Jolie custody deal

A California judge ruled that a custody order concerning Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children must be modified in his favor, according to court documents filed by the "Fight Club" actor's lawyers. Superstars Pitt and Jolie, who have six children and were once Hollywood's highest-profile couple, formally divorced two years...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Angelina Jolie Confirms Dealbreakers In Relationships After Split, Lengthy Divorce From Brad Pitt

Everyone has their personal dealbreakers when it comes to love and relationships. Someone’s constant inability to show up on time would drive my best friend crazy, but I don’t really mind (probably because I’m usually the same way). For some people, their list of no-nos is short, while others have an entire novel’s worth. For Angelina Jolie, who's been split up from fellow actor Brad Pitt for several years now, the latter rings true.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What Angelina Jolie Taught Her Young Co-Star About Doing Stunts For Those Who Wish Me Dead

Angelina Jolie is no stranger to stunt work. Anyone who has watched her laying across the hood of a car in Wanted, or swing from cliffs in the Tomb Raider video game adaptations know that she has embraced stunts in an effort to build out her resume, and even as she matures as an actor and a filmmaker, she’s still willing to test her physicality. Those Who With Me Dead is her latest example.