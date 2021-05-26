Guyana National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Guyana on your 55th anniversary of independence. The partnership between the United States and Guyana is rooted in our shared principles. We value our continued collaboration to strengthen Guyana’s democratic institutions and processes. Guyana’s hosting of the annual Tradewinds joint exercises next month is a testament to our strong security partnership. Our joint efforts to combat narcotics and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing will continue to contribute to regional stability and cooperation. We value our shared commitment to addressing climate change, and hope that we can work together to increase investments in renewable energy.