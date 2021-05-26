Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Guyana National Day

By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State
U.S. Department of State
 28 days ago

On behalf of the Government of the United States, I congratulate the people of Guyana on your 55th anniversary of independence. The partnership between the United States and Guyana is rooted in our shared principles. We value our continued collaboration to strengthen Guyana’s democratic institutions and processes. Guyana’s hosting of the annual Tradewinds joint exercises next month is a testament to our strong security partnership. Our joint efforts to combat narcotics and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing will continue to contribute to regional stability and cooperation. We value our shared commitment to addressing climate change, and hope that we can work together to increase investments in renewable energy.

www.state.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guyana National Day#Tradewinds
Related
Educationcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Guyana Government to Formally Recognize Dr. Walter Rodney

The Guyana government on Thursday announced that it will honor prominent historian, political activist and academic, Dr. Walter Rodney, nearly 41 years after he was assassinated in the country. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, in a statement to the National Assembly, said efforts will be taken...
Militarycaribbeantoday.com

Guyana Hosting Caribbean and International Troops in Military Exercise

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – Military troops and officials from several countries including The Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, the Dominican Republic, France, Haiti and Jamaica, Monday begin a two-week military exercise here that military officials here said will also assist Guyana’s capacity to respond to natural disaster and other threats. Chief...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Qatar Petroleum makes debut in Suriname

The company is in a consortium that was awarded two blocks in the country’s shallow waters. Qatar Petroleum announced June 19 that it was awarded two interests in offshore blocks in Suriname that are adjacent to recent discoveries, marking its debut in the country. A consortium including Qatar Petroleum, with...
Mandeville, LAoffshore-mag.com

C-I completes Guyana survey remotely

MANDEVILLE, Louisiana – C-Innovation, LLC (C-I), an aﬃliate of Edison Chouest Offshore and its family of companies, has completed its first remote survey scope in Guyana. Remote survey operations are based in the company’s headquarters in Mandeville, Louisiana, and conducted by C-Survey (C-S), an internal division of C-I. This type...
Worldtv6tnt.com

T&T Condemns Vaccine Statement By Guyana Advisor

The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry says at no time has Prime Minister Dr. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley "ever disparaged the vaccine programme in Guyana nor has he ever implied that the vaccines in use in Guyana are defective or unsafe." The Ministry issued its statement in response to...
Worldeturbonews.com

Top tourism officials to visit Jamaica for high-level UNWTO meeting

Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, and Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, are among the global tourism officials who will visit Jamaica this week to attend the blended staging of the UNWTO’s 66th Regional Commission of the Americas (CAM) on June 24. The trip will mark Mr. Pololikashvili’s first visit to the English-speaking Caribbean.
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

ExxonMobil Announces New Discovery Offshore Guyana

ExxonMobil announced a new discovery today at the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. The “Longtail-3” well was drilled by the Stena DrillMAX drillship in water of more than 6,100 feet deep. The company said drilling encountered 230 feet (70 meters) of net pay, including newly identified and high-quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs below the original “Longtail-1” discovery, located about two miles to the north.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

ExxonMobil Claims More Stabroek Success in Guyana

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) on Wednesday reported a new discovery at Longtail-3 in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. Drilled with the Stena DrillMAX drillship, the Longtail-3 well encountered 230 feet (70 meters) of net pay that includes newly identified high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs below the original Longtail-1 discovery intervals, ExxonMobil noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The operator added that Longtail-3 is located approximately two miles (3.5 kilometers) south of Longtail-1 in more than 6,100 feet (1,860 meters) of water.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India, US launch hydrogen task force

The task force represents industry and government stakeholders to assess technology status, study innovative policy options, and make recommendations. India and the US have launched the US-India Hydrogen Task Force, under the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), the US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said on June 17. The intention to form the task force was announced by the US deputy secretary of energy, David Turk, in April this year.
Worldqatar-tribune.com

2021 Qatar National Day slogan unveiled

The Organizing Committee of the Qatar National Day (QND) celebrations has revealed the slogan of the celebrations for 2021. The slogan is: "Ancestral Meadows: A Matter of Trust". The slogan is a quote inspired by a verse in one of the poems by the founder of the State of Qatar.
Environmenttrust.org

World Bank vows to keep board apprised of climate action progress

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - The World Bank on Tuesday agreed to boost its spending on climate change to 35% from 28% and to provide annual progress reports to its board after its draft climate change action plan came under fire for lacking a clear implementation strategy. The bank, the...
Miami, FLloopnews.com

CAL to restart Guyana to Miami flights this week

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) announced today that it will resume its service between the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and Miami International Airport from Wednesday. To kick-start the re-launch, CAL is offering double miles to customers who book their flight from now until July 14, 2021. Commenting on the return of the...
Celebrationssaymag.com

Celebrate 25 Years of National Indigenous Peoples Day

APTN Indigenous Day Live (IDL) brings a joyous celebration of the 25th National Indigenous Peoples Day (NIPD) to screens across Canada on June 20, 2021, showcasing Indigenous Peoples’ long heritage and lively, diverse cultures. Featuring many of Turtle Island’s up-and-coming and established Indigenous artists in a new and creative way,...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Japan proposes $10 bil in finance for ASEAN renewables, LNG to aid energy transition

Carbon neutrality declarations, roadmap needed for transition finance. Japan also seeks energy transition with Australia, US, Middle East. Japan has offered ASEAN energy ministers $10 billion in public finance for renewables and LNG projects, as part of a package of measures aimed at helping the group of 10 Southeastern Asian economies accelerate their moves toward energy transition.
BusinessBirmingham Star

India gets $64 billion FDI in 2020: UNCTAD

Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Foreign direct investments in India rose to 64 billion dollars in 2020, making it the fifth-largest recipient in the world, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. Robust investment in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry and construction bolstered FDI...
Miami, FLairwaysmag.com

Caribbean Airlines Adds Miami-Guyana Flights

MIAMI – With all the new routes recently announced by airlines flying out of Miami International Airport (MIA), Caribbean Airlines (BW) is not being left out, announcing service from MIA to Georgetown (GEO), Guyana. The flight will operate on Wednesdays and is a resumption of the nonstop service that was...
EnvironmentWDEZ 101.9 FM

World Bank commits to annual reports on climate action plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank on Tuesday agreed to boost the amount of money it spends to tackle climate change to 35% from a previous target of 28% and to release annual progress reports after its draft climate change action plan came under fire for lack of a clear implementation strategy.
HealthBirmingham Star

World Bank, African Union agree plan to accelerate vaccinations

The World Bank will partner with the African Union to help accelerate coronavirus vaccinations on the continent, the Washington-based lender said. The two organisations will provide resources to the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) to allow countries to acquire and deploy vaccines to as many as 400 million people across Africa, according to a statement.
Agriculturefao.org

FAO Director-General opens the 8th World Congress on Conservation Agriculture

QU Dongyu calls for new solutions to meet the growing demand for food, while reducing the pressure on natural resources and ecosystems. The three-day virtual Congress, followed by two-day field demonstrations in Bern, Switzerland, is organized by the European Conservation Agriculture Federation (ECAF) and SWISS NO-TILL with the technical support of FAO. Its theme is: The Future of Farming: Profitable and Sustainable Farming with Conservation Agriculture.