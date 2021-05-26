Cancel
Lil Divas, Batitude become City Champions

By Kelly Melies sports@moorenews.com
Moore News
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThis week, championship games were held for the Coach Pitch and Major Softball divisions. After strong efforts by all teams, only two teams came out at top winners on Tuesday, May 25, at the JBS Field of Dreams complex. In the Major Softball Division, it was Batitude and Vipers facing...

