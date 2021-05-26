Lil Divas, Batitude become City Champions

PLYMOUTH - There was a sports-related story in the national news lately that was kind of surprising. It had to do with parents behaving badly, which unfortunately, isn’t the surprising part, but it happened at a t-ball game being played by 5- and 6-year olds. During the championship game (in t-ball??), opposing coaches began arguing over a call and a spectator ran onto the field, then it escalated into a full-fledged brawl when others joined in. The fiasco eventually ended when the umpires called the game and kids were in tears. This occurred in Kentucky so maybe it was just another chapter of the longstanding feud between the Hatfields and McCoys, but regardless, it was a ridiculous display of immaturity on the part of the adults involved.