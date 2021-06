After Disney established its East Coast home in the once-sleepy Orlando area, Florida evolved into the theme park capital of the world. Disney World's original park, the Magic Kingdom, boasts the highest attendance of any park on the planet. But Universal Orlando, which has been growing by leaps and bounds both in attendance and in the quality of its parks and other experiences, is nipping at Disney's heels. While the two giants battle for supremacy, there are are many other noteworthy parks, including Busch Gardens Tampa, Legoland Florida, and SeaWorld Orlando. Let's explore these and other Florida parks, including some of the smaller, lesser-known ones.