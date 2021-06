Your 401(k) or IRA could probably benefit from the addition of high-growth investments, but you also want to make sure you're not taking on too much risk with your retirement savings. Luckily, there are ETFs that will help your retirement account beat the stock market while providing protection against common threats that could sink your plan. Finding an ETF that's focused on the right stock market niche will set you up for larger assets and a better retirement a few decades down the line.