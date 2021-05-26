Review: Watermelon Dole Whip Is BACK in Disney World, But Here’s a Word of Warning
It’s baaaack! The Watermelon Dole Whip has officially returned to Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs!. Just a few months ago, we tried the Minnie Dole Whip Watermelon Cup (which had a bit of an identity crisis…) and we snagged a cup FULL of watermelon Dole Whip on its own, but now this special Dole Whip flavor is back and in a new parfait form. Is this new creation a Dole Whip must-have or a total pass? We’re bringing you all our thoughts right here!www.disneyfoodblog.com