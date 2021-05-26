Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Review: Watermelon Dole Whip Is BACK in Disney World, But Here’s a Word of Warning

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s baaaack! The Watermelon Dole Whip has officially returned to Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs!. Just a few months ago, we tried the Minnie Dole Whip Watermelon Cup (which had a bit of an identity crisis…) and we snagged a cup FULL of watermelon Dole Whip on its own, but now this special Dole Whip flavor is back and in a new parfait form. Is this new creation a Dole Whip must-have or a total pass? We’re bringing you all our thoughts right here!

www.disneyfoodblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Fruit#Chocolate Chips#Artificial Flavors#Marketplace Snacks#Disneyfoodblog#The Dfb Newsletter#Disney Dining Plan#Wdw2021#Watermelon Dole Whip#Fake Watermelon#Watermelon Seeds#Fresh Fruit Flavors#Flavor#Key Lime Custard#Bubblegum#Disney World Experts#Disney Springs#Miss#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Disney
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

New DOLE WHIP ALERT…And This One Might Surprise You!

It may still be May, but we’ve already got summer fun on the mind!. And we’re not the only ones! Disney World has already had some signs of summer popping up! We’ve already spotted a Memorial Day Cupcake today and now there’s ANOTHER Memorial Day treat!. We were strolling around...
Food & DrinksPosted by
POPSUGAR

A Watermelon Dole Whip Parfait With Key Lime Custard Is Now Available at Disney Springs

If you've been to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and lusted over its Watermelon Dole Whip while shopping around (or have just seen photos on Instagram and want to try it), we have good news for you — it's coming back (with a key lime twist!). The fan-favorite dessert — which was available at Disney Springs in a Minnie version earlier this year — will be arriving just in time for summer on May 26, and how good this snack sounds is not a drill. The light pink dessert features a refreshing watermelon-flavored Dole Whip paired with a green key lime custard on the bottom and chocolate chips as a garnish for an added crunch. You can also get the Dole Whip piled high inside a slice of fresh watermelon.
Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: There’s a Colorful NEW Keylime Pie Cocktail in Disney World

Summer is upon us!! And since it’s June (Can you believe it???), that also means that it’s Pride Month. And Disney World is celebrating with merchandise and new sips and treats. Polite Pig has added a rainbow concoction to their menu with a brand new cocktail!. Shake things up a...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Review: Disney World’s Newest Treat Has…Lips?

We’ve already been celebrating with plenty of merch — but Disney’s got some devilishly sweet treats in store for us, too. We shared a peek at ’em yesterday, and now we’re in Disney Springs to try one for ourselves!. At The Ganachery, you can pick up the XOXO, Cruella, which...
Travelallears.net

Here’s When Disney’s Jungle Cruise Updates Will Be DONE!

If you’ve been following along with ride news at the Disney parks, then you probably know that the classic Jungle Cruise is getting some updates at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. The fan-favorite attraction is getting a new storyline throughout, and Disney is taking the time to remove some “outdated cultural...
Travelallears.net

Here’s What the New Face Mask Signage Looks Like in Disney World

Walt Disney World has a variety of signs around the parks and resorts to remind you of their current Covid-19 precautions in place. The signage has been updated whenever Disney World changes its policies. Recently we spotted a new sign highlighting Disney World’s recent face mask policy update!. Earlier this...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Disney Word Is Offering A Dining Card Perk? Here Are the Details.

The Disney Dining Plan has been missing since Disney World reopened last year. In the meantime, we’ve been giving you tips on how to get the best bang for your buck without the Disney Dining Plan, as Disney has not announced anything about it in a while. There are, however, other dining options in Disney World and today we’re breaking down what we’re seeing with the Quick Service Dining Card.
Travelallears.net

PHOTOS: Here’s What the Memorial Day Crowds Look Like in Disney World

Crowd levels in the Disney World theme parks can vary by day and by season, with weekends and holiday periods tending to have the larger crowds. Yesterday, we gave you a look at the wait times and whether those DROPPED with holiday crowds this Memorial Day Weekend. Today, we’re giving you a peek at what the crowds are like on Memorial Day itself. Are the Disney World’s parks extremely packed? What do the crowd levels look and feel like right now? We’re sharing all the details with you!
Travelallears.net

PHOTOS: Disney’s Beach Club Resort Reopens in Disney World!

Over the past several months, many things have changed in Disney World. Mask policies have been updated, hotels and restaurants have reopened, and a whole bunch of other things have changed. Today, something else is different in Disney World — Disney’s Beach Club Resort has reopened!!. You may be thinking...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

Psst! Disney World’s NEW Donut Is Here for One Day ONLY

It’s been a crowded weekend in the parks filled with plenty of Memorial Day treats! But if you’re craving even MORE sweet goodies, you’re in luck! Because one of our favorite Disney Springs spots is serving up a donut that you can only get TODAY. That’s right — Everglazed Donuts...
TravelWDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (5/26/21): Disneyland Parks Reopening to Out-of-State Guests June 15, New Jungle Cruise Opening at Disneyland Park July 16, Disney Skyliner Boarding Multiple Parties Per Gondola, Insane New Watermelon Dole Whip Treats Arrive Disney Springs, and More

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: Would YOU Try the NEW Gelato Burger in Disney World?

We’ve tried a lot of super interesting snacks at Disney World. We’re talking about fruity potato chips, a Bailey’s brownie sundae, fruit sushi, and more! But today, we tried TWO new snacks involving gelato, and one of them had a spider on it!. But we’ll get to the spider in...