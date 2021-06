Having been surrounded by music from a young age, Dan Bailey had grown up with the arts as a major focus in his life. By the age of 13, the self-taught guitarist and drummer understood the positive influence music can have. Following a successful solo career, Bailey formed the Dan Bailey Tribe where he began playing regularly with special guests, including Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, South African legend Bakithi Kumalo and Mike Love of the Beach Boys to name a few. Today, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere Dan Bailey’s unique world fusion style single “Magic” and its accompanying video.