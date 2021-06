Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations stressed the need for the pullout of foreign forces from Syria whose illegal presence has aggravated crises in the Arab country. In an address to a Friday meeting of the UN Security Council, held on the situation in the Middle East with a focus on Syria, Majid Takht Ravanchi warned against the illegal presence of some foreign forces in Syria and said the Syrian crisis must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the principles of international law.