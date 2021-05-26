Northern Va. winery offers a ‘true grape-to-glass experience’ immersed in a significant historical setting

One of the truly fun stories of this series has been exploring the history of The Winery at Bull Run in Fairfax County, Virginia. You start with Jon Hickox, the son of a career naval officer, who moved to Fairfax County in 1982 and spent some of his time outdoors looking for Civil War relics and also working on a family friend’s farm near Chantilly. He would graduate from George Mason where he majored in business, and then use the next 16 years to not only start his own firm but build it into one of the largest remodeling companies in northern Virginia.