Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Northern Va. winery offers a ‘true grape-to-glass experience’ immersed in a significant historical setting

By Paul Vigna
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the truly fun stories of this series has been exploring the history of The Winery at Bull Run in Fairfax County, Virginia. You start with Jon Hickox, the son of a career naval officer, who moved to Fairfax County in 1982 and spent some of his time outdoors looking for Civil War relics and also working on a family friend’s farm near Chantilly. He would graduate from George Mason where he majored in business, and then use the next 16 years to not only start his own firm but build it into one of the largest remodeling companies in northern Virginia.

www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
77K+
Followers
39K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Winery#New Wine#New World Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Northern Virginia#The University Of Georgia#Uc Davis#Cornell#Hartland#Facebook#Norton#Kentucky Derby Party#Covid#Historical Tour#Bull Run Creek#Northern Va#East Coast Wineries#Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Boutique offers trends for all in historic office building

Leslee Enyeart saw a need for fashion-forward clothing options at reasonable prices in Grant County, and her business, Lauren Lane Boutique, seeks to meet that need for women of all ages and sizes. Enyeart said after obtaining her retail license, she began ordering clothes for the boutique from Los Angeles,...
Maryland Statepmq.com

This Maryland Winery Creates a ‘Deeper Food and Wine Experience’

Old Westminster Winery received a license to operate an outdoor restaurant and opted to pair its wines with pizza. The owners source their ingredients from farms located within 100 square miles of their vineyard. Beer isn’t the only beverage that pairs deliciously with pizza, and the owners of Old Westminster...
Fairfax County, VAWTOP

Northern Va. honors lives lost by COVID-19 in remembrance ceremony

A Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Color Guard snapped to attention. Prayers were offered and a bagpiper played as elected leaders from across northern Virginia gathered Wednesday evening at the Fairfax County Government Center for a solemn ceremony to remember the lives lost to COVID-19. “We reflect on the...
Bardstown, KYwdrb.com

Heaven Hill Distillery prepares to open $19 million, immersive bourbon experience

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill just completed a multi-year, multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion project to its Heritage Center in Bardstown. The distillery is planning to host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to be in attendance and will fill the first ceremonial bottle of bourbon in the new interactive experience, which is called You Do Bourbon.
Virginia Statenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Northern VA's April Home Sales Outpaces National Figures

In Northern Virginia buyer demand in April continued to outstrip inventory but growth in home sales outpaced national figures at 44% versus 34%, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors. “Competition is fierce as outsized demand for all types of residential housing—especially for single-family homes—has resulted in multiple offers,...
Virginia Stateconwaydailysun.com

VA offers COVID vaccine information session

Are you trying to figure out whether or not you should receive the vaccine or which one to get?. Would you like to speak to an expert on the vaccine who could help you to make a decision that is right for you and your family?. White River Junction VA...
Colorado StateGazette

Grant program aims to address equity in Colorado's outdoors

A bill awaiting Colorado Gov. Jared Polis' signature is seen as a mark of progress among activists committed to diversifying Colorado's outdoors. The bill would create the Outdoor Equity Grant Program, which would help fund organizations around the state in their efforts to instill a love of nature in young people from underserved populations.
Sonoma County, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Burgess Cellars, burned in Glass Fire, buys winery and plans summer reopening

Burgess Cellars was one of over a dozen Napa County wineries destroyed or damaged in the Glass Fire last fall, but now it has found a new home. Gaylon Lawrence Jr., owner of Napa Valley’s Heitz Cellar, and Carlton McCoy Jr., CEO of Lawrence’s wine ventures, acquired the Luna Vineyards production facility and plan to reopen it as Burgess Cellars in July, according to an announcement Tuesday. The transaction for the winery and 27-acre vineyard, with 18 acres of planted vines, closed Tuesday. The price wasn’t disclosed.
Fort Wayne, INwbat.com

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System introduces Veteran of the Week

VA Northern Indiana will be begin featuring a Veteran of the Week. VA Northern Indiana’s Veteran of the Week will be posted to VA Northern Indiana’s social media pages such as facebook®, twitter® and Instagram®. Include as much of the requested material as possible, as it is necessary to complete and publish for the Veteran of the Week.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Kittatinny Ridge program moves toward conservation plan

Audubon Mid-Atlantic has launched a search for a consultant to put together a conservation plan for the Kittatinny Ridge Conservation Landscape. The Kittatinny Ridge, which also is known as Blue Mountain in some regions, runs 185 miles from the Delaware River to the Mason-Dixon Line through a dozen Pennsylvania counties. It is the first prominent landscape feature encountered as you move north or west from communities like Allentown, Carlisle, Harrisburg, Lebanon and Philadelphia, and it marks the entrance to Pennsylvania’s Ridge and Valley region.