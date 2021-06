They Swear It Is Game Engine Footage, But Not From A Single Player Campaign. The trailer bears a stamp claiming it is footage from the game engine, but it is somewhat hard to figure out where it might have come from seeing as how DICE have dumped the single player campaign completely so source of the teaser is unknown. As is tradition the game is set in a dystopian near future, specifically 21 years from now and involves refugee soldiers fighting for an embattled US or a tired Russia. The biggest difference we know of at this time is that the number of players have doubled to 128 on PC and modern consoles, which will make things even more chaotic than previous games. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners will still be limited to 64.