San Jose, CA

Will Bay Area summer fairs and festivals make a comeback from COVID?

By Sal Pizarro
East Bay Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its beautiful weather and bountiful wide-open spaces, the Bay Area has long been known as a hotspot for big, splashy outdoor festivals during the summer. Calendars from May through September would be dotted with events crisscrossing the region. At least until last year. The COVID-19 pandemic hit and everyone...

www.eastbaytimes.com
