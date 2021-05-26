The Tony Awards Will Finally Happen on September 26, Half on CBS and Half on Paramount+

Daphne Rubin Vega in "In the Heights" You had paciencia y fe and now (finally!) the In the Heights movie is available to watch in theaters and HBO Max. Get a taste of what to expect from the film adaptation by watching this exclusive clip of Broadway's Daphne Rubin-Vega, who plays Daniela, performing "Carnaval del Barrio." Plus, Tony-winning In the Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives Broadway.com fans a shoutout while introducing the sneak peek. Starring Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, In the Heights, directed by Jon M. Chu, follows a Washington Heights bodega owner and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him. The musical, which featured a book by the Quiara Alegría Hudes (who wrote the film's screenplay), opened on Broadway in 2008, netting Tony Awards for Miranda's score, Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman's orchestrations, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography and for Best Musical. The show was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Watch the teaser below and be sure to experience In the Heights for yourself.