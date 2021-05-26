Cancel
The Tony Awards Will Finally Happen on September 26, Half on CBS and Half on Paramount+

By Jackson McHenry, @McHenryJD
Vulture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a year after Broadway shut down due to COVID, we’re finally getting around to actually having the Tony Awards. After a few false starts, including an announcement that they would air the show in a digital format last fall that didn’t come to fruition, the American Theatre Wing has announced that the 2019-2020 Tony Awards will finally happen on Sunday, September 26, half on CBS and half on its sister Viacom streaming service Paramount+.

www.vulture.com
