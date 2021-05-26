Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Does Having a Happy Spouse Lead to a Longer Life?

psychologytoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA person's spouse affects their life in many ways. Some characteristics in one's spouse are linked to higher income and health, studies show. People aged 50 or older whose spouses report greater life satisfaction are more likely to be alive eight years later, according to research. Happier people are more...

www.psychologytoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Satisfaction#Fruit#Married Life#Work Life#Personal Life#Married Couples#Married People#Washington University#American#Character Context#Happy People#Happy Individuals#Happier Spouses#Happier People#Happiness#Cohabiting Couples#Healthy Lifestyles#Lifestyle Differences#Personality#Mortality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Longevity
Related
Mental HealthItem

Forgetfulness in everyday life leads to anxiety

DEAR ABBY - While I am excited for new opportunities in my life, I cannot shake the feeling I am losing something. I am always losing something, whether it be my phone, my keys or my wallet. Once I lost my retainers and had to pay $300 for new …
Relationship AdviceCumberland Times-News

Sober spouse doesn't know when to quit

DEAR AMY: I am so conflicted about what to do regarding my marriage. Back in 2010, I quit drinking. My husband promised to quit with me. Unfortunately, he is still drinking heavily. I have expressed my need to be with a sober husband. He has promised to stop drinking. He...
Dallas, TXDallas News

Happiness hacks: 3 ways to boost the joy in your life

Research has shown that myriad health and brain benefits come with being grateful, kind and compassionate to others (and ourselves). But, according to Dallas author Kay Wills Wyma, it’s magical when you purposefully practice all three intentions together to face everyday challenges. Wyma, along with her family and some friends, gave it a try, and she invites others to do the same in The Peace Project: A 30-Day Experiment Practicing Thankfulness, Kindness, and Mercy (Revell Publishing). The blogger, vodcaster and mother of five shares her journey, along with chapters full of practical application, in this encouraging read. Pick up the book, or design your own 30-day challenge. “When combined, these three can gently reset the dislocation of our hearts, filling unrealized voids with peace — sometimes for days,” Wyma writes.
Healthkiss951.com

This Basic Human Emotion Makes Postively Helps Our Overall Health

Just think about the feeling you get when you say awe. Maybe you are looking at a cute puppy or a marvelous wonder of the world. According to USA Today, the emotion of “awe” has been proven to make us happier, healthier, and humbler. Researchers say awe has a wide...
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Microdose of Mindfulness?

We hear a lot about Mindfulness and the Mindfulness community, but most people find Mindfulness difficult to learn and implement. Then I interviewed Janet Fouts who has a unique take on how to utilize Mindfulness one tiny step at a time, she calls these tiny steps a mircodose. Janet Fouts.
Mental Healthverilymag.com

Accepting Our Mental Health Struggles As A Key Factor in Overcoming Them

“I’m hearing that you don’t accept your anxiety. You are fighting it,” my counselor said to me, early in our work together. “The only way you can work with it, instead of against it, and make progress toward feeling like a capable person again," she said," "is to accept that anxiety is here, and at least for right now, is a part of you.”
Healtharcamax.com

The Cause of Stress

Many companies have long contended that stress in the home causes productivity loss in the marketplace -- and it does. But research now reveals that stress on the job causes stress at home. In other words, they feed off each other. In this hurry-hurry world of ours, competition to remain...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Understanding the Secret Stress of Being a Mom

Many of motherhood’s challenges remain unseen and unacknowledged. Stay-at-home mothers give up careers and put their goals on hold to take care of their children. Working moms have to juggle both home and work responsibilities. In addition, there are societal pressures for women to be “perfect” parents. In a survey...
Mental HealthWacoTrib.com

Mind Matters: Are you secretly a perfectionist?

In my counseling practice I often see two types of perfectionists: Those who know they are perfectionists and those who don’t know. For many, the idea of being a perfectionist comes as a surprise. “But my house is so messy,” “But I never finish projects,” they may object. These behaviors seem to suggest a lack of caring or an acceptance of imperfection. However, the thoughts underneath the behaviors may indicate a perfectionist mindset.
HealthThrive Global

Tara Prater: Empowering Women to Overcome Emotional Eating and Other Health-Related Issues

Women are special beings, sometimes loaded with unending responsibilities at home, workplaces, and sometimes at school. All this can feel so overwhelming, and most delve into the ditch of emotional eating to deal with these life stresses, turns, and twists. Instead of solving the problem, these create more problems of weight gain due to poor eating habits and sometimes lifestyle diseases. But this doesn’t have to be you. You can overcome the urge to eat emotionally and get the healing you need, thanks to Holistic Health with Tara.
Relationshipstinybuddha.com

Why I Never Fit in Anywhere and the One Realization That’s Changed Everything

“Don’t force yourself to fit where you don’t belong.” ~Unknown. When I was young, I was a real daddy’s girl. He was so proud of me and took me everywhere with him. When my parents got divorced and my dad moved away to start a new life with a new family, I didn’t understand why he left, as I was still a child. I thought that he didn’t love me anymore. I felt abandoned and rejected. Perhaps if I’d been better behaved, prettier, cleverer then he wouldn’t have left me?
YogaPsych Centra

10 Areas That Mindfulness & Meditation Make Us Better

Mindfulness meditation helps keep you in the moment and provides physical and mental health benefits, too. To many folks, mindfulness means being in the moment — right here, right now. The American Psychological Association (APA) defines mindfulness as the awareness of your internal states and surroundings. Mindfulness meditation is the...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Lack of social skills in adults: how they affect them, and what to do

One of the most important aspects in the field of Developmental Psychology (the branch of psychology that studies the psychological development of people as they grow) has to do with the acquisition of social skills . This should not surprise anyone: much of our way of being and behaving has to do with how we have been relating to other people, learning from our experiences as we go through the different stages of life.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

We NEED Love, Not Relationships

Love is unconditional. Relationships? Not so much. You don’t need love. You want love. Statements like this universally come from someone who already has love in their lives. They tell us, the single, this as if it should make us feel better — as if understanding and appreciating our own independence should somehow soften the experience of loneliness and longing.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

What Your Relationship History Really Says About You

When I was younger, I used to tease a friend about her Wall of Shame. That’s what I called her history of failed, and sometimes embarrassing, relationships — long before I had a history of my own. It was easy to laugh at the hodgepodge of men she’d attached herself to who turned out to be anything but what she wanted. We could laugh it off, but years later, the memory came back to me while I was evaluating my own long history of broken relationships.
RelationshipsPost-Bulletin

Life is life, and sometimes stuff happens

A comment said by my kids quite often is, “You work too much,” or “Why do you have to always work.” Often the comment is made with a bit of a snarly tone, and for the hundredth time an explanation is needed sharing the difference between going to work and working from home. Of course, it appears that all one does is work when we don’t actually get up and go to a building to do our jobs. I get that.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How Detachment Can Lead to Happiness In Your Life

Attachment to things, people, or a particular way of being invites drama into our lives. Why? Because when we attach to something and change occurs, which is a constant, then there is a fear we lose that which we are bound. On the other hand, detachment allows for change to...