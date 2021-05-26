Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

USB-C Power Upgrade Delivers a Whopping 240W for Gaming Laptops and Other Devices

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 15 days ago

The USB-C standard will let you plug in power-hungry devices like gaming laptops, docking stations, 4K monitors and printers with an upgrade that accommodates up to 240 watts starting this year. The jump in maximum power is more than double today's 100-watt top capacity. The USB Implementers Forum, the industry group that develops the technology, revealed the new power levels in the version 2.1 update to its USB Type-C specification on Tuesday. The new 240-watt option is called Extended Power Range, or EPR. "We expect devices supporting higher wattages in the second half of 2021," USB-IF said in a statement.

it.slashdot.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming Laptops#Usb C#Printers#Mice#Mobile Devices#Mobile Phones#Power Users#Power Cables#Amimojo#Epr#Firewire#Usb If#Power Range#Maximum Power#Power Hungry Devices#Faster Speeds#End Users#Docking Stations#Double Today#Specific Icons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Computers
Related
Electronicsxda-developers

Apple is working on a new pair of wireless earbuds called Beats Studio Buds

Apple’s go-to wireless earbuds are part of the AirPods lineup, which is comprised of the regular AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and we even recently got full-fledged wireless headphones in the form of the AirPods Max. But AirPods are not Apple’s only audio venture. They also own the Beats brand, first founded by Dr. Dre, and have released many Apple-centric products since their 2014 acquisition. They often feature similar hardware to AirPods, including Apple’s W1 and H1 chipsets, and work pretty well on iOS devices as a result. New Beats true wireless earbuds, seemingly called Beats Studio Buds, are coming soon if images found in the tvOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 betas are anything to go by.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Cell Phonesinvesting.com

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension

Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop. The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid...
ComputersThe Windows Club

Fix Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM is missing or corrupt

Some Windows may encounter an error where they can not start Windows because an important system file is missing or corrupted. This is the error message you may see:. Windows could not start because the following file is missing or corrupt:. \Windows\System32\config\SYSTEM. Windows failed to load because the system registry...
ElectronicsRideApart

Wunderlich Introduces USB Charging Station For Navigation Devices

BMW customers with sport or adventure touring aspirations frequently purchase the brand’s Navigator V or Navigator VI device. Some forego the option, however, preferring the navigation and communication capabilities provided by today’s smartphones. Not all stock USB ports ensure charging for all models, unfortunately, and BMW aftermarket specialists Wunderlich have a solution with its USB Charging Station.
TechnologyFudzilla

New USB-C standard doubles watts

The USB-C standard is about to double its wattage and allow you to plug in more power-hungry devices like gaming laptops, docking stations, 4K monitors and printers. The new standard comes with an upgrade that accommodates up to 240 watts starting this year. The jump in maximum power is more than double today's 100-watt top capacity. The USB Implementers Forum, the industry group that develops the technology, revealed the new power levels in the version 2.1 update to its USB Type-C specification on Tuesday.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
TechnologyZDNet

USB-C is about to get a powerful upgrade

There should be new cables and devices available this year that support the new USB specification enabling 240 watts, more than doubling the maximum of today's 100 watt USB-C cables. As ZDNet sister site CNET reports, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) unveiled the 240 watt capacity for USB-C cables and...
Computerseteknix.com

Gigabyte Launches New Ryzen-powered Gaming Laptops

Hot on the release of the new generation of AERO creator and AORUS professional gaming laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, the world-leading PC brand, GIGABYTE is proud to unveil the all-new mid-range gaming laptop series: GIGABYTE GAMING laptops. Introducing two models, the A5 and A7 laptops made for multitasking. Beyond gaming, the A7 laptop is GIGABYTE’s first mid-end gaming laptop equipped with AMD Ryzen 5000H series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs.
Computersgadgetify.com

Avastor HDX Pro 18TB USB-C External Hard Drive

Meet the Avastor HDX Pro Hard Drive: a 7200RPM external HDD with 18TB of storage space for your files. It has a transfer speed of up to 260MB/sec. This hard drive comes with a silent fan to stay cool. It has a USB-C port and works with Mac, Windows, and Linux machines.
Technologyallaboutwindowsphone.com

USB Type C spec reaches v2.1 and 240W power rating

Although Type C as a standard has been dogged by some confusion, just think of it as a rugged and versatile connector on top of which a multitude of hardware and software protocols can be implemented. Again, see the detail in my earlier piece. The USB Implementers Forum, the industry...
ComputersStuff.tv

Acer unveils a duo of powerful Predator gaming laptops

Acer has just updated its Predator gaming range with a fresh brace of notebooks: the Predator Helios 500 and Predator Triton 500 SE. The Acer Predator Helios 500 (from €2,499, available from June) is a portable powerhouse that can be kitted out with an overclockable 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU and up to 64GB of RAM, plus a pair of SSDs in RAID 0 as well as an HDD. It also comes with a choice of 17.3in displays: 4K 120Hz for high detail, or 360Hz for the fastest 3ms response time. Meanwhile, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (pictured, from €1,999, available from July) is designed to be a little more versatile: despite coming with similar internal specs, it’s just 19.9mm thick and has up to 12 hours of battery life, plus a sober look that works as well in the office as it does your “Gamer Cave”. It comes with a 16in 240Hz screen and up to 4TB of PCIe storage.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Pink and Purple Woven USB A to USB C Cable – 2 meters long

NEW PRODUCT – Pink and Purple Woven USB A to USB C Cable – 2 meters long. This cable is not only super-fashionable, with a woven pink and purple Blinka-like pattern, it’s also made for USB C for our modernized breakout boards, Feathers, and more. If you want something just like it but for Micro B, we have a B version here.
Electronicstechnave.com

New USB Type-C will support up to 240W power delivery

It seems that the USB Type-C Cable and Connector Specification Revision 2.1 has been launched in collaboration with major manufacturers such as HP, Google, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Samsung, and more. The new specifications come with various improvements including up to 240W power delivery, which allows it to charge electronic devices such as laptops much faster.