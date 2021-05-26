Cancel
Knox County, IL

Knox College trackster Derrick Jackson nabs USTFCCAA Athlete of Year for Midwest Region

Galesburg Register-Mail
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Knox College’s Derrick Jackson was named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Midwest Region Track Athlete of the Year. Regional Athletes and Coaches of the Year were announced Tuesday. Each of the eight regions – Atlantic, Central, Great Lakes, Mideast, Midwest, New England, South/Southeast and West – honored both genders' top track athletes and field athletes as well as the top men's and women's head coaches and assistant coaches.

www.galesburg.com
